Infinix Note 30 VIP is listed with 5,000 mAh battery and 68W...

Infinix Note 30 VIP is listed with 5,000 mAh battery and 68W charging

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Infinix Note 30 VIP is listed with 5,000 mAh battery and 68W charging
1678354113 infinix note 30 vip is listed with 5000 mah battery.jpeg
Infinix is ​​preparing the launch of Hot 30i in select markets, with rumors indicating it will go official in March.

However, new information suggests that this is not the only launch of the Chinese manufacturer. The Infinix Note 30 VIP appeared on certification sites, bringing details about its battery and charging.

The Infinix Note 30 VIP appeared in the Bluetooth SIG database with numbering X6710 and most likely, it will be the successor to the Infinix Note 12 VIP. In addition to confirming its trading name, the listing also confirmed support for Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

With certification, the Infinix Note 30 VIP is expected to hit the market in March or April of this year.

Kiwi Stream, to pose questions during a video conference

Reproduction: Gizmochina.

On the official website of the Chinese manufacturer, the phone was listed with a 5,000mAh battery unit and support for 68W fast charging. When compared to last year’s model, it looks like Infinix will prioritize longer range over charging speed.

As a reminder, the Note 12 VIP hit the market with a 4,500 mAh battery and 120W fast charging. If on the one hand there was a downgrade in one aspect, another will receive a promising advance.

It is possible that the Infinix Note 30 VIP inherits several specifications from its predecessor. As a reminder, it featured a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, FullHD+ resolution, support for a 120 Hz refresh rate, Helio G96 chipset, 8 GB of RAM and a 108-megapixel main camera.

More like this

