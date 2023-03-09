Infinix Note 30 VIP is listed with 5,000 mAh battery and 68W charging

Infinix is ​​preparing the launch of Hot 30i in select markets, with rumors indicating it will go official in March. However, new information suggests that this is not the only launch of the Chinese manufacturer. The Infinix Note 30 VIP appeared on certification sites, bringing details about its battery and charging.

The Infinix Note 30 VIP appeared in the Bluetooth SIG database with numbering X6710 and most likely, it will be the successor to the Infinix Note 12 VIP. In addition to confirming its trading name, the listing also confirmed support for Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. - Advertisement - With certification, the Infinix Note 30 VIP is expected to hit the market in March or April of this year.