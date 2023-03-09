5G News
Keychron's Q11 keyboard splits with tradition

Keychron's Q11 keyboard splits with tradition

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
We’re big fans of Keychron’s Q series boards, which come in a shocking variety of shapes and sizes. Add one more to the list: The Keychron Q11 is the company’s first completely split keyboard design, allowing both sides of the board to be positioned independently. It’s available for ordering today, starting at $185 if you don’t need switches or keycaps, or $205 for the complete board.

Unlike some of the more mainstream newer Keychron designs, the Q11 is wired, in more ways than one. In addition to the bridging cable that enables the keyboard’s split design, a USB-C cable can be plugged into either the left or right half. That has an unexpected bonus: it allows either side of the board to operate independently for a super-wide spacing, or even without the full pair. Maybe someone out there wants to roll their own left-hand gaming keypad?

Keychron Q11, left and right

Keychron

The layout is 75%, with the distinctive squished right Shift key, arrow keys, and full function row, with the now-standard rotary dial knob. But the board also has a second knob and five extra function keys on the left side, allowing for even more customization with VIA or QMK-compatible software out of the box. Throw in the usual high-end goodies from a Keychron design: hot-swap switches, full RGB, an aluminum case with sound-absorbing interior foam, and high-profile PBT keycaps, if you spring for the upgrade. Keychron is also using more premium screw-in stabilizers.

Previously Keychron ventured into ergonomic designs with the Alice-style Q8 (check out the review here), but this full split board might be more appealing to users who require a more dramatic split. Orders are open now with Gateron Red (linear) or Brown (tactile) switches.

