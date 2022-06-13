What is the Samsung Free app about and everything you can do from there

Each major mobile brand has its own content, applications and services that differentiate you from the competitionand Samsung is by no means an exception.

In fact, among one of the most interesting things that the South Korean company offers for its mobile phones is the Samsung Free, a free entertainment center from where you can have a great time, so today we will talk a little about it.

To give a general and simple definition, Samsung Free is a platform created to replace Samsung Daily and from there you are offered documentaries, news, sports, trends, podcasts, radio stations and other things for free.

These audiovisual materials that you can find in the app are separated by four different tabs or categorieswhich are quite complete and easy to carry.

As for the method to find this app, all you have to do is swipe to the right from the screen if you have a Galaxy S21, or search the box for the Samsung Free app if your terminal is later than S21. Do you want to know a little more about each of the categories that we tell you? So let’s go for it.

Watch

Watch is the first category on the left that we will find when we start the app, and its objective is to show you different channels from there to watch documentaries, news, eSports, among other things. Note that when dealing with channels, there will be an already established programming and all you have to do is browse it to see what you want.

Listen

This is one of the newest categories that the app included about a year ago, and from there you can tune in to radio stations from around the world or listen to podcasts without having to leave the application, which is pretty good, not to mention that you can follow your favorite content.

Read

Within the Read category is where you can locate all the news and trends of the moment. Here you can configure the section so that the information you receive is of interest to you, somewhat similar to the way Google Discover operates. It is a quite interesting category and that you could certainly take advantage of.

Play

Last but not least, we come across the Play category, a section from where you can play casual puzzle video games, arcade, sports and some more without the need to install anything, which is quite good to kill some time when you are in a boring situation.