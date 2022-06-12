Generate electricity with body movements, a new tissue makes it possible

We are all aware of the advances that technology has brought in fields such as science, health, education, security, sports, entertainment.

Likewise, in the textile branch it has been possible to demonstrate how technology has allowed the creation of more resistant and durable fabrics, also endowing them with properties that allow them to better dissipate heat and sweat from the body.

Likewise, the implementation of smart fabrics has facilitated the manipulation of flexible materials such as nickel, copper or silver to shape garments that adapt to the body and do not require ironing.

Recently, the development of a fabric by a group of scientists was revealed, which they endowed with capacities that make it stretchable and waterproof. However, what makes this fabric remarkable is its ability to transform the energy from body movements into electricity.

The key element for this to be possible is a polymer that is part of the structure of the tissue and that is activated by experiencing mechanical tension to convert it into electrical energy.

Also, there is the spandex acting as a base layer, which was combined with a material that resembles rubber, obtaining in the end a piece endowed with qualities that make it waterproof, flexible and strong.

During an experiment where the fabric was tested, the team from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore, led by Lee Pooi See, was able to demonstrate how gently tapping a 3 x 4 centimeter portion of this fabric was possible to generate the enough energy to activate 100 leds.

Likewise, it was verified that after submitting the fabric to the washing and ironing processes, it kept its properties intact, especially its performance, which did not decline, thus allowing it to remain stable for produce electricity for five monthseven when wrinkled.

In this way, the potential that this fabric has to be used as a textile material in projects that involve organically generated energy sources is demonstrated.

Based on these results, the team is hopeful that in the near future its fabric will be used in the manufacture of shirts or incorporated into shoe soles with the purpose of capturing the energy of the body to process it and allocate it to the mobile device power supply.