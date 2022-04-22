What is God Mode in Windows 11 and how can you activate it

The configuration of Windows 11 is one of the great improvements offered by this new version of the Microsoft operating system. This tool is very intuitive and in a simple way allows you to access the basic parameters that are needed to have everything perfectly optimized on the computer. But for some, it may be insufficient. If this is your case, what you have to do is activate what is known as God Mode. This, contrary to what some may think, does not allow access to the internal operating parameters of the operating system, something that would be potentially dangerous for its stability. What is achieved with it is access to a function that for many was vital in Windows and that differentiated it -for good- from other developments: the Control Panel. What you get with the God Mode of Windows 11 Basically, you get access to a folder that has a large number of shortcuts to the configuration options -many of them do not exist in the Basic Settings offered by Microsoft development-. In this way, it is possible to quickly and easily customize your desktop or laptop computer to the maximum. And, furthermore, since everything is arranged by function groups, use is highly intuitive. Therefore, you can transfer what was previously possible in the old versions of the Redmond company’s operating system to its new version Windows 11. And, all of this, in a safe and effective way. In this way, everything that is now hidden in what has to do with the configuration that Microsoft itself allows, will no longer be hidden. How to activate this possibility What you have to do to activate God Mode in Windows 11 is to follow the steps that we show you below, without skipping any or changing anything that we indicate. They are the following: Create the folder on the Desktop and give it the exact following name: GodMode. {ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}. If you make a mistake, you must make the necessary modifications because, otherwise, nothing will work. You will see that the folder icon changes automatically and the same one that I have always had appears in the Windows Control Panel. Now you can use it to access to it in the usual way and use all the shortcuts that you will find inside it to establish the configuration you want in all the parameters of Windows 11. A couple of details that you must be clear about: the first is that you can add the shortcuts that you consider appropriate in the new folder (as well as remove them). The second is that in some cases you will see that to make any changes you access the operating system Configuration tool, it is normal and you should not worry. >