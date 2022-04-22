Pensioner found dead in Seville Place remembered for church work during funeral mass

The Dublin pensioner who was found dead in her home last week was laid to rest today.

Mary Bergin, known as Maura, was found dead at her house on First Avenue off Seville Place in the north inner city at around 11.50am on April 12.

Her funeral mass took place at 10am at St. Laurence O’Toole Church in North Wall this morning.

Read more: Dublin woman charged with murder of pensioner mum

Ms Bergin, originally from Cavan, was then brought to St. Michael’s Cemetery in Cootehill for burial.

Speaking at the beginning of today’s funeral mass, Maura’s son Leo said that while his “heart is broken”, the main thing he is feeling is “gratitude”.

Leo spoke about his mother’s involvement in the church as a Sacristan.

“My mum loved this place (St Laurence O’Toole church). I think if she had her way, she would have spent every waking hour here,” he said.

“I’m actually convinced that Fr Robert had to kick her out a few times in the afternoon, just so he could turn off the heating and close the door.

“So thank you very much Fr Robert and all our colleagues and friends over here for giving her this sanctuary, this place where she could relax and maybe get away from other chaotic episodes in her life.

“It was a sanctuary and a place of peace so thank you.”







(Image: Robbie Kane)



Leo also thanked the family’s neighbours at First Avenue.

He said: “Christ you’ve seen some drama over the years.

“I’ve never heard any complaints. I’m sure you were kept awake at night but I never heard anyone give out or complain.

“The patience and understanding of those people in those 23 houses, it was unbelievable.

“They’re big and better people than I am so thank you very much to all the people on First Avenue.”

Leo said his mother always looked out for others and kept them in her prayers.

“Every two nights or so when I’d call her, she’d give me a list of people that she was currently praying for- and I can pretty much guarantee that she did say every one of those prayers.”

He thanked his grandparents and aunts and uncles for the role they played in raising his mother.

“I can’t help but think that she did an alright job because over the last week, with all of the drama in the world, when I looked into my little broken heart and looked around the shards, I found the power and the heart to say thanks,” he said.

“The last person I want to thank is my mam, because she helped shape me. Thanks mam.”

Towards the end of the mass, the priest asked the congregation to pause and pray their own silent prayer for Maura.

Following the mass, her remains were then brought to her native Co Cavan to be buried at St. Michael’s Cemetery, (Killycramph, Fairgreen), Cootehill.

Maura’s daughter Moira Bergin was charged with her murder last week and remanded in custody with a request for “urgent” psychiatric attention.

Read more:Young lifeguard who died in crash continues to save lives as organ donor

Read more: Dublin dad-of-five found dead on ferry trip to Liverpool

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox