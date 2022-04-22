Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

The best apps to get more out of Twitter

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Third-party apps for Twitter on Android phones

Twitter has more than 217 million daily users around the world and is involved in an important process of change. After the acquisition of 9.2% of the shares by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, the hostile takeover bid has arrived to take over 100% of the company.

Third-party apps for Twitter offer useful features and improve the performance of the platform.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Meanwhile, its developers are working to offer more monetization options to users and it has also been confirmed that they are carrying out tests to launch one of the historical requests from users, the edit button.

While these news arrive, there are Third party apps for Twitter that are practical and useful and that we can use to get more out of the social network. These are some of them:

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

– Friendly for Twitter: What this app does is offer a super light version of Twitter, it has the ability to load very fast, it executes each command at the speed of light. Perhaps it is the best option for mobiles that are not powerful or that are running out of storage space.

Third Party Apps for Twitter on Android

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

– Owly for Twitter: offers very useful functions. First of all, every detail can be customized and you have the ability to create tweets without annoying limitations. Provides new and advanced filtering that will strictly adhere to the tastes of each user so that the person sees only what interests them.

Third Party Apps for Twitter of 2022

Read:

The HomePod mini is now official: Features, availability and price

– Heel for Twitter: The first thing to note is that it is a paid third-party app for Twitter, but it is accessible, its price is 3 euros. The platform is designed with Material Design and the information appears as small cards neat and easy to access. It has full support for Wear OS and an optimized reading mode.

Third-party apps for Twitter from Google Play

– Fenix ​​2 for Twitter: Its main attraction is that it supports multiple accounts, which can be managed smoothly thanks to the intuitive user interface. The preview of photos, videos and GIFs is excellent, and it also offers preview of web pages and social networks, something that adds extra value.

Support apps for Twitter

– Albatross for Twitter: it is one of the newer third-party apps for Twitter. It has support for Twitter lists and organization of notifications. A very favorable point is that it allows you to enjoy the application without having to deal with annoying ads.

Apps for Twitter on Android

.

Previous articleRazer updates its popular RGB soundbar with the arrival of Leviathan V2
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Razer updates its popular RGB soundbar with the arrival of Leviathan V2

Inside and outside the gaming peripherals market, the presentation of Razer's first sound bar was already a great...
Tech News

Solar panels that work at night, without sunlight

Yesterday we saw systems capable of obtaining water from the air without using the electricity grid, only with...
Ireland

First patient to undergo heart and liver transplant in Ireland thanks organ donor for saving his life

The first patient to undergo the first ever heart and liver transplant in Ireland has thanked his organ...
Apple

macOS Server at an end: Apple pulls the plug after 23 years

Over the past few hours, Apple has officially announced the end of support for macOS Serveran application proposed...