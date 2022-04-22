The best apps to get more out of Twitter

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Twitter has more than 217 million daily users around the world and is involved in an important process of change. After the acquisition of 9.2% of the shares by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, the hostile takeover bid has arrived to take over 100% of the company.

Third-party apps for Twitter offer useful features and improve the performance of the platform.

Meanwhile, its developers are working to offer more monetization options to users and it has also been confirmed that they are carrying out tests to launch one of the historical requests from users, the edit button.

While these news arrive, there are Third party apps for Twitter that are practical and useful and that we can use to get more out of the social network. These are some of them:

– Friendly for Twitter: What this app does is offer a super light version of Twitter, it has the ability to load very fast, it executes each command at the speed of light. Perhaps it is the best option for mobiles that are not powerful or that are running out of storage space.

– Owly for Twitter: offers very useful functions. First of all, every detail can be customized and you have the ability to create tweets without annoying limitations. Provides new and advanced filtering that will strictly adhere to the tastes of each user so that the person sees only what interests them.

– Heel for Twitter: The first thing to note is that it is a paid third-party app for Twitter, but it is accessible, its price is 3 euros. The platform is designed with Material Design and the information appears as small cards neat and easy to access. It has full support for Wear OS and an optimized reading mode.

– Fenix ​​2 for Twitter: Its main attraction is that it supports multiple accounts, which can be managed smoothly thanks to the intuitive user interface. The preview of photos, videos and GIFs is excellent, and it also offers preview of web pages and social networks, something that adds extra value.

– Albatross for Twitter: it is one of the newer third-party apps for Twitter. It has support for Twitter lists and organization of notifications. A very favorable point is that it allows you to enjoy the application without having to deal with annoying ads.

