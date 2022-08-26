What happens if I buy an iPhone 13 now and it drops in price when the iPhone 14s are announced?

- Advertisement -

Apple this week that, on September 7, it will hold its new product presentation event, where we will surely see the new generation of .

Many mistakenly think that this is not the best time to buy an iPhone, as previous iPhone models usually go down in price when Apple announces a new generation.

However, this is not so. If you buy an iPhone 13 (or another Apple product) and on September 7 it in price, Apple will refund what you overpaid.

Although not widely known, Apple includes this clause on its website:

If Apple reduces the price of any of its products within fourteen (14) calendar days from the date of purchase, you may request a refund of the difference between the price paid and the new selling price.

This may be interesting for those who are thinking of getting the iPhone 13 mini, since all the rumors suggest that this year there will be no iPhone 14 mini. So if you buy it now and it drops in price with the new generation of iPhone, you can rest assured that you’ll get a refund.