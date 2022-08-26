HomeTech NewsMobileThis is how Samsung's foldable smartphones are manufactured and tested

This is how Samsung’s foldable smartphones are manufactured and tested

By Abraham
When the first foldable samsung-leaves-no-one-behind-update-for-galaxy-s7-s8-and-note-8/">Samsung was released, there were some durability issues with people damaging the screen, the hinges getting dusty and breaking, etc. Over the years, Samsung has improved the strength of its foldables. If you’re curious about what goes on behind the making of one of Samsung’s foldables, you’re in luck because Samsung has released a video showing how they make and test their foldable phones. The video shows the manufacturing process of Samsung phones, such as putting on and installing the back cover, followed by the screen test, and how the phone responds to features like the S Pen and Samsung Pay. You also see the durability test where Samsung checks its phones for water resistance, how often they can be folded and unfolded, and how well the side buttons work.

