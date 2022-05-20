Werk, a new way of working remotely as a team

There are many tools designed to facilitate remote work, and today I present one that has a somewhat different approach to what we have seen so far.

This is Werk, a platform that is defined as an asynchronous collaboration tool for remote and hybrid teams.

Available at usewerk.com, it enables asynchronous communication while working remotely. We can record our screen and voice or just record voice and share it on our Werk channels or with the public. No need to videoconference to communicate with your team or clients.

The idea is to eliminate Zoom fatigue thanks to direct voice chat. We make a quick call, we meet, we share the screen… as if we were in the office.

It also has a task management system where we can customize each entry for the needs of the team, company and project. We can define custom columns, list/kanban/calendar views, and group and filter functions.

We can also create impressive documents with Hyperdocs. Tables, checklists, headers, texts, embeds, etc. Share on channels or post via a link. When creating a document we can specify its type, to help not start from scratch.

The chat has threads, like Twitter, ideal for not losing any topic while chatting. We can also share files and hyperdocs.

It has a free option limited in the number of users, and with premium plans for large teams.