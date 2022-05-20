OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, powerful and with a spectacular fast charge

OnePlus has just unveiled the latest additions to its family of budget Nord devices with the arrival of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5Ga smartphone that combines flagship hardware with the latest fast and smooth OnePlus software to deliver a no-compromise experience at a great price; the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5Ga reduced version of the homonymous base model analyzed on this website; and the OnePlus Nord Buds, the first audio product of the family to arrive with a refreshing design and autonomy with super fast charging.

Starting with the most powerful model, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is presented as incorporating an improved version of the OnePlus Nord 2, aiming for the top of the premium mid-range devices. Powered by an OxygenOS 12.1 operating system to offer a faster and smoother experience at an affordable price, inside we will have an upgraded Dimensity 1300 chipsetalong with a setting of up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage to ensure fast and smooth experience.

Some components that will come to light through its 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD + screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hzperfect for a fast and fluid menu navigation experience, and a most realistic and immersive multimedia experience thanks to the compatibility with HDR10 +.

Although the OnePlus Nord 2T will not only stand out in terms of games and series. And it is that in its rear part we can meet its powerful triple camera system, consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120° field of view and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

A photography setup complete with a 32 megapixel sensor for self-portraits, the same lens featured on the high-end OnePlus 10 Pro. In addition, this selfie camera features electronic image stabilization (EIS) technology and an AI blur algorithm that improves the clarity and sharpness of photos and videos.

Completing its specifications, as is customary in the brand, the OnePlus Nord 2T stands out in terms of battery, with a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery that includes an improved 80W SuperVOOC fast charging systemcapable of charging from 1 to 100% of its autonomy in just 27 minutes.

Thus moving on to the second phone presented, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is presented as a slightly smaller version of its original model, while maintaining a fast and energy-efficient chipset, powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform with 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Repeating with the OxygenOS 12.1 operating system and 5G connectivity, we find a mid-range terminal that maintains popular features of the OnePlus Nord CE family such as the 3.5mm headphone jack or compatibility with up to 1TB of storage via microSD .

Thus, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite stands out for the presence of a 6.59-inch LCD screen with an FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hzwhich offers a smooth and low-power display experience for playing games and other multimedia content, also adding HyperBoost game engine technology to offer a more stable experience.

In the photographic section, the presence of a triple camera system in its rear part headed by a 64 MP main sensor and a 16 MP front camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS). A configuration that will stand out in particular thanks to the use of Dual-View Video, a technology that will allow us to record simultaneously with both front and rear cameras, opening up a range of new creative possibilities.

Finally, we can find an extensive 5,000 mAh battery, in this case with a SUPERVOOC fast charging system slightly reduced to 33W.

Thus arriving at the last of the products presented, we find the OnePlus Nord Buds, the first headphones presented under the Nord family, equipped with 12.4mm titanium dynamic driversDolby Atmos compatibility, and up to 30 hours of combined playback on a single charge.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.2and they have an ultra-low latency mode that reduces delays to 94 ms, which added to the OnePlus fast pairing, makes them a perfect complement for any device of the brand.

Availability and price

Recently officially presented in our country, the three products They will go on sale next May 24with advance orders already available on the brand’s official website, and prices that will follow the norm of economic devices of this family: