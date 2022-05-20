Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 7 Gen 1: not everything is power, Qualcomm wants to be more efficient with its new processors

Qualcomm is premiere. The giant has just made the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official. The first corresponds to an evolution of its best processor for the high range, while the 7 Gen 1 is a processor aimed at the most ambitious mid-range. We tell you the features and specifications of both processors, which have the arduous task of reigning in times of MediaTek.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 data sheet
Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
CPUs
Kryo cores with Cortex-X2 cores
64-bit architecture, up to 3.2 GHz
Memory
Support for LPDDR5 memory up to 3,200 MHz
Up to 16GB
GPU
Qualcomm Adreno
Vulkan 1.1 support
HDR Gaming (10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut)
volumetric rendering
OpenGL ES 3.2 support
H.265 and VP9 hardware decoding
HDR10+, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support
AI
Hexagon processor
5G
Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF
5G mmWave and Sub-6 GHz SA and NSA
Up to 10Gbps download
WiFi & Bluetooth
Qualcomm Fast Connect 6900
Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E
Up to 3.6Gbps download
Bluetooth 5.3, LE Audio, BT dual antenna
Photography
Qualcomm Spectra ISP
Triple 18-bit ISP
Up to 3.2 Gpixels per second
Up to 36 MP triple camera at 30 FPS
Up to dual camera 64+36 MP at 30 FPS
Up to 108 MP camera at 30 FPS
Captures up to 200 Mpixels
8K HDR video capture at 30 FPS
4K video capture at 120 FPS
Bokeh Engine for video capture
Audio
Qualcomm Aqstic
Audio Codec WCD9385
New Smart Speaker Amplifier (WSA8835)
Qualcomm aptX Voice, aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive, LE Audio
Screen
Supports 4K displays at 60 Hz, QHD at 144 Hz
External displays 4K at 60 Hz, 10-bit color, HDR10 and HDR10+
Security
Trust Management Engine
Trusted Execution Environment & Services, Secure Processing Unit (PSU)
Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor, Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max (Fingerprint Sensor)
Qualcomm Type-1 Hypervisor
Burden
Qualcomm Quick Charge 5
positioning
GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC
Dual frequency GNSS (L1/L5)
Sensor-Assisted Positioning
Even more power and the promise of better control
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is a powerful processor, but it has proven to be power inefficient and ends up slipping in sustained performance. With the 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm wants to focus to be even more powerfulbut they mention that we are facing a more efficient platform.
We are talking about a CPU that now reaches 3.2 GHz (10% faster than the previous one). But the relevant data is not this, it is the 30% improvement in efficiency that is promisedpromised figure even under very demanding apps.
is also promised 30% consumption in GPU, despite increasing its clock speed another 10%. These are the two key points in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a processor that inherits all the benefits of its predecessor, and that tries to focus entirely on efficiency to make the jump in power make sense.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 data sheet
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (SM8450)
CPUs
|
Kryo cores with Cortex-X2 cores
64-bit architecture up to 2.4 GHz
Memory
Support for LPDDR5 memory up to 3,200 MHz
Up to 16GB
GPU
Qualcomm Adreno
Vulkan 1.1 support
HDR Gaming (10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut)
OpenGL ES 3.2 support
H.265 and VP9 hardware decoding
HDR10+, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support
AI
Hexagon processor
5G
|
Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF
5G mmWave and Sub-6 GHz SA and NSA
Up to 4.4 Gbps download
WiFi & Bluetooth
Qualcomm Fast Connect 6900
Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E
Up to 3.6Gbps download
Bluetooth 5.2, LE Audio, BT dual antenna
Photography
Qualcomm Spectra ISP
Triple 14-bit ISP
Up to 2.5 Gpixels per second
Up to 25 MP triple camera at 30 FPS
Up to dual camera 64+20 MP at 30 FPS
Up to 84 MP camera at 30 FPS
Capture up to 200 Megapixels
4K HDR video capture at 30 FPS
Audio
Qualcomm Aqstic
Audio Codec WCD9385
New Smart Speaker Amplifier (WSA8835)
Screen
Supports 2K displays at 60 Hz, FHD at 144 Hz
External displays 2K at 60 Hz, 10-bit color, HDR10 and HDR10+
Security
Trust Management Engine
Trusted Execution Environment & Services, Secure Processing Unit (PSU)
Qualcomm Type-1 Hypervisor
Burden
Qualcomm QuickCharge 4+
positioning
GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC
Dual frequency GNSS (L1/L5)
Also power for the mid range
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is the direct successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. A mid-range generation that promises more power, although it does not seem to be so focused on efficiency.
This has a lower clock speed, and the cores it carries have not been detailed at the moment. Compared to the previous generation processor, Qualcomm promises a 20% improvement in graphics.
The strong point of this SoC is that it shares good part of elements with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+with almost identical functions in connectivity (the 5G modem is slightly lower, but not by much), the same points in security, support for LPDRR5 memories, etc.
Both processors will be present this year in the main mid-range and high-end of the big manufacturers. It remains to be seen if Qualcomm manages to meet its commitment at the level of energy consumption, since on paper the improvement in efficiency is very promising.