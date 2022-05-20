Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 7 Gen 1: not everything is power, Qualcomm wants to be more efficient with its new processors

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 7 Gen 1: not everything is power, Qualcomm wants to be more efficient with its new processors
qualcomm snapdragon 8+ gen 1 and 7 gen 1: not

Qualcomm is premiere. The giant has just made the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official. The first corresponds to an evolution of its best processor for the high range, while the 7 Gen 1 is a processor aimed at the most ambitious mid-range. We tell you the features and specifications of both processors, which have the arduous task of reigning in times of MediaTek.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 data sheet
Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

CPUs
Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Kryo cores with Cortex-X2 cores

64-bit architecture, up to 3.2 GHz
Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Memory

Support for LPDDR5 memory up to 3,200 MHz

Up to 16GB

GPU

Qualcomm Adreno

Vulkan 1.1 support

HDR Gaming (10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut)

volumetric rendering

OpenGL ES 3.2 support

H.265 and VP9 hardware decoding

HDR10+, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support

AI

Hexagon processor

5G

Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF

5G mmWave and Sub-6 GHz SA and NSA

Up to 10Gbps download

WiFi & Bluetooth

Qualcomm Fast Connect 6900

Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E

Up to 3.6Gbps download

Bluetooth 5.3, LE Audio, BT dual antenna

Photography

Qualcomm Spectra ISP

Triple 18-bit ISP

Up to 3.2 Gpixels per second

Up to 36 MP triple camera at 30 FPS

Up to dual camera 64+36 MP at 30 FPS

Up to 108 MP camera at 30 FPS

Captures up to 200 Mpixels

8K HDR video capture at 30 FPS

4K video capture at 120 FPS

Bokeh Engine for video capture

Audio

Qualcomm Aqstic

Audio Codec WCD9385

New Smart Speaker Amplifier (WSA8835)

Qualcomm aptX Voice, aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive, LE Audio

Screen

Supports 4K displays at 60 Hz, QHD at 144 Hz

External displays 4K at 60 Hz, 10-bit color, HDR10 and HDR10+

Security

Trust Management Engine

Trusted Execution Environment & Services, Secure Processing Unit (PSU)

Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor, Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max (Fingerprint Sensor)

Qualcomm Type-1 Hypervisor

Burden

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5

positioning

GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC

Dual frequency GNSS (L1/L5)

Sensor-Assisted Positioning

Even more power and the promise of better control

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Key Visual

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is a powerful processor, but it has proven to be power inefficient and ends up slipping in sustained performance. With the 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm wants to focus to be even more powerfulbut they mention that we are facing a more efficient platform.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-out”); });

We are talking about a CPU that now reaches 3.2 GHz (10% faster than the previous one). But the relevant data is not this, it is the 30% improvement in efficiency that is promisedpromised figure even under very demanding apps.

is also promised 30% consumption in GPU, despite increasing its clock speed another 10%. These are the two key points in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a processor that inherits all the benefits of its predecessor, and that tries to focus entirely on efficiency to make the jump in power make sense.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 data sheet

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (SM8450)

CPUs

Kryo cores with Cortex-X2 cores

64-bit architecture up to 2.4 GHz

Memory

Support for LPDDR5 memory up to 3,200 MHz

Up to 16GB

GPU

Qualcomm Adreno

Vulkan 1.1 support

HDR Gaming (10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut)

OpenGL ES 3.2 support

H.265 and VP9 hardware decoding

HDR10+, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support

AI

Hexagon processor

5G

Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF

5G mmWave and Sub-6 GHz SA and NSA

Up to 4.4 Gbps download

WiFi & Bluetooth

Qualcomm Fast Connect 6900

Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E

Up to 3.6Gbps download

Bluetooth 5.2, LE Audio, BT dual antenna

Photography

Qualcomm Spectra ISP

Triple 14-bit ISP

Up to 2.5 Gpixels per second

Up to 25 MP triple camera at 30 FPS

Up to dual camera 64+20 MP at 30 FPS

Up to 84 MP camera at 30 FPS

Capture up to 200 Megapixels

4K HDR video capture at 30 FPS

Audio

Qualcomm Aqstic

Audio Codec WCD9385

New Smart Speaker Amplifier (WSA8835)

Screen

Supports 2K displays at 60 Hz, FHD at 144 Hz

External displays 2K at 60 Hz, 10-bit color, HDR10 and HDR10+

Security

Trust Management Engine

Trusted Execution Environment & Services, Secure Processing Unit (PSU)

Qualcomm Type-1 Hypervisor

Burden

Qualcomm QuickCharge 4+

positioning

GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC

Dual frequency GNSS (L1/L5)

Also power for the mid range

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Badge White Background

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is the direct successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. A mid-range generation that promises more power, although it does not seem to be so focused on efficiency.

This has a lower clock speed, and the cores it carries have not been detailed at the moment. Compared to the previous generation processor, Qualcomm promises a 20% improvement in graphics.

The strong point of this SoC is that it shares good part of elements with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+with almost identical functions in connectivity (the 5G modem is slightly lower, but not by much), the same points in security, support for LPDRR5 memories, etc.

Both processors will be present this year in the main mid-range and high-end of the big manufacturers. It remains to be seen if Qualcomm manages to meet its commitment at the level of energy consumption, since on paper the improvement in efficiency is very promising.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR