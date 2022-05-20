Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 7 Gen 1: not everything is power, Qualcomm wants to be more efficient with its new processors

Qualcomm is premiere. The giant has just made the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official. The first corresponds to an evolution of its best processor for the high range, while the 7 Gen 1 is a processor aimed at the most ambitious mid-range. We tell you the features and specifications of both processors, which have the arduous task of reigning in times of MediaTek.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 data sheet

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPUs Kryo cores with Cortex-X2 cores 64-bit architecture, up to 3.2 GHz Memory Support for LPDDR5 memory up to 3,200 MHz Up to 16GB GPU Qualcomm Adreno Vulkan 1.1 support HDR Gaming (10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut) volumetric rendering OpenGL ES 3.2 support H.265 and VP9 hardware decoding HDR10+, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support AI Hexagon processor 5G Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF 5G mmWave and Sub-6 GHz SA and NSA Up to 10Gbps download WiFi & Bluetooth Qualcomm Fast Connect 6900 Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E Up to 3.6Gbps download Bluetooth 5.3, LE Audio, BT dual antenna Photography Qualcomm Spectra ISP Triple 18-bit ISP Up to 3.2 Gpixels per second Up to 36 MP triple camera at 30 FPS Up to dual camera 64+36 MP at 30 FPS Up to 108 MP camera at 30 FPS Captures up to 200 Mpixels 8K HDR video capture at 30 FPS 4K video capture at 120 FPS Bokeh Engine for video capture Audio Qualcomm Aqstic Audio Codec WCD9385 New Smart Speaker Amplifier (WSA8835) Qualcomm aptX Voice, aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive, LE Audio Screen Supports 4K displays at 60 Hz, QHD at 144 Hz External displays 4K at 60 Hz, 10-bit color, HDR10 and HDR10+ Security Trust Management Engine Trusted Execution Environment & Services, Secure Processing Unit (PSU) Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor, Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max (Fingerprint Sensor) Qualcomm Type-1 Hypervisor Burden Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 positioning GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC Dual frequency GNSS (L1/L5) Sensor-Assisted Positioning

Even more power and the promise of better control

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is a powerful processor, but it has proven to be power inefficient and ends up slipping in sustained performance. With the 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm wants to focus to be even more powerfulbut they mention that we are facing a more efficient platform.

We are talking about a CPU that now reaches 3.2 GHz (10% faster than the previous one). But the relevant data is not this, it is the 30% improvement in efficiency that is promisedpromised figure even under very demanding apps.

is also promised 30% consumption in GPU, despite increasing its clock speed another 10%. These are the two key points in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a processor that inherits all the benefits of its predecessor, and that tries to focus entirely on efficiency to make the jump in power make sense.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 data sheet

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (SM8450) CPUs Kryo cores with Cortex-X2 cores 64-bit architecture up to 2.4 GHz Memory Support for LPDDR5 memory up to 3,200 MHz Up to 16GB GPU Qualcomm Adreno Vulkan 1.1 support HDR Gaming (10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut) OpenGL ES 3.2 support H.265 and VP9 hardware decoding HDR10+, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support AI Hexagon processor 5G Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF 5G mmWave and Sub-6 GHz SA and NSA Up to 4.4 Gbps download WiFi & Bluetooth Qualcomm Fast Connect 6900 Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E Up to 3.6Gbps download Bluetooth 5.2, LE Audio, BT dual antenna Photography Qualcomm Spectra ISP Triple 14-bit ISP Up to 2.5 Gpixels per second Up to 25 MP triple camera at 30 FPS Up to dual camera 64+20 MP at 30 FPS Up to 84 MP camera at 30 FPS Capture up to 200 Megapixels 4K HDR video capture at 30 FPS Audio Qualcomm Aqstic Audio Codec WCD9385 New Smart Speaker Amplifier (WSA8835) Screen Supports 2K displays at 60 Hz, FHD at 144 Hz External displays 2K at 60 Hz, 10-bit color, HDR10 and HDR10+ Security Trust Management Engine Trusted Execution Environment & Services, Secure Processing Unit (PSU) Qualcomm Type-1 Hypervisor Burden Qualcomm QuickCharge 4+ positioning GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC Dual frequency GNSS (L1/L5)

Also power for the mid range

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is the direct successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. A mid-range generation that promises more power, although it does not seem to be so focused on efficiency.

This has a lower clock speed, and the cores it carries have not been detailed at the moment. Compared to the previous generation processor, Qualcomm promises a 20% improvement in graphics.

The strong point of this SoC is that it shares good part of elements with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+with almost identical functions in connectivity (the 5G modem is slightly lower, but not by much), the same points in security, support for LPDRR5 memories, etc.

Both processors will be present this year in the main mid-range and high-end of the big manufacturers. It remains to be seen if Qualcomm manages to meet its commitment at the level of energy consumption, since on paper the improvement in efficiency is very promising.