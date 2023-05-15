Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Testing Robot That Can Make Hamburgers

Sam’s Club recently unveiled a robot that can assemble a burger start-to-finish without humans.

The burger has received strong reviews from at least one burger connoisseur on TikTok.

The Walmart-owned company does not currently have plans to roll the robot out nationwide, per Axios.

Watch out, burger-flipping maestros: A robot may soon be coming to take your job.

Walmart-owned Sam’s Club is testing out a robot that can assemble your burgers — toppings, seasoning, and all — at a location in Fayetteville, Arkansas, not far from the company’s headquarters of Bentonville.

Customers can order and pay for the burger without even talking to a human. And at least some burger connoisseurs are impressed with the product.

“Dang it, that’s actually really good,” TikTok account @ozarkburgerview, which reviews burgers in the Ozarks, said in a TikTok video in March. The taste tester ranked the burger above an 8 out of 10 and said it only cost him $6.72.

Fayetteville news outlet 5newsonline reports that the system was developed by Creator, which, according to its website, is a San Francisco-area restaurant featuring robotically prepared burgers. A video posted by TikToker @journeyarkansas demonstrates how to use the Sam’s Club ordering system and shows a touchscreen displaying the Creator name.

Sam’s Club declined to comment when Insider reached out about the robot. Creator did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.

Jonathan Saffian, a group product manager at Sam’s Club, recently told Axios the robot grinds up beef, cuts it into patties, cooks them, adds seasoning, dispenses sauces, and plops the burger onto a bun.

Sam’s Club does not have any current plans to roll out this robot nationwide, Tim Simmons, Sam’s Club senior vice president and chief product officer, told Axios. The warehouse club’s cafes currently offer hot dogs, pizza, pretzels, and various other snacks and beverages.

