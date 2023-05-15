Google Pixel Tablet is official at I/O 2023: specs, images and prices (no ITA)

- Advertisement -

Here we are: during I/O 2023, as anticipated in recent weeks by Google itself, it also came out Pixel Tablets, the first of the Pixel range. And like Pixel 7, 7 Pro and 7A, it too is based on second generation Tensor platformthe SoC that does not want to win the comparison on pure power with the “bodybuilders” of Qualcomm or MediaTek compared to which it has something less but which was designed to play (and win) another game, that of artificial intelligence at the service of the user.

Among the elements that distinguish Google Pixel Tablet from the competition is the dock Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dock, which had also been caught by rumors in the past weeks: it attaches magnetically to the tablet, and in addition to acting as a comfortable stand with built-in speaker to enjoy something on the large screen, through the pogo pins it can recharge the tablet and actually bring it closer quite a lot to a smart display like the Nest Hub. Only aesthetically and conceptually though, because the Pixel Tablet and its accessory form a system more powerful, flexible and in one word complete compared to a Nest Hub (here, if you want, our review).

The Pixel Tablet Case with integrated stand to position the tablet as desired and which does not hinder the connection to the Charging Speaker Dock

With the dock, the Pixel Tablet acts as the Nest Hub as a home automation control station or digital photo frame it is also much more. It is no coincidence that during the presentation Google focused a lot on the tablet + dock combination, it is concretely a valid differentiating factor compared to the competition. And Google makes it known that its is the first tablet with Chromecast built-in which means you can stream music or video from your smartphone to your tablet when it’s docked in Hub mode.

The development path of Pixel Tablet starts from afar. In fact, Google worked with the teams of YouTube, Spotify or Disney+ to make sure the most used apps have a properly optimized interface, and ad hoc work has also been done on Google TV. Outside of entertainment, Google announces that over 50 apps are optimized specifically for the Pixel Tablet, including Google Meet which will likely be a central app in the user experience of a product of this type.

GOOGLE PIXEL TABLET, TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 10.95-inch LCD, 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution (276 ppi), 16:10 form factor, 500 nits brightness (standard), compatible with USI 2.0 standard pens

: 10.95-inch LCD, 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution (276 ppi), 16:10 form factor, 500 nits brightness (standard), compatible with USI 2.0 standard pens SoC : Google Tensor G2, octa core at 5 nanometers with 2.85 GHz of maximum frequency; Mali-G710 MP7 GPU; Titan M2 safety coprocessor

: Google Tensor G2, octa core at 5 nanometers with 2.85 GHz of maximum frequency; Mali-G710 MP7 GPU; Titan M2 safety coprocessor memories : 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128 or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

: 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128 or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage cameras : Front: 8 MP f/2.0 fixed focus, 1.12um pixels, 84-degree viewing angle, 1/4-inch sensor Rear: 8 MP f/2.0 fixed focus, 1.12um pixels, 84-degree viewing angle, 1/4-inch sensor video in 1080p at 30 fps with both cameras

: unlock : Fingerprint reader in the power key

: Fingerprint reader in the power key sensors : ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass

: ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass audio : 4-speaker stereo, 3 microphones for calls, recordings and Google Assistant with noise cancellation

: 4-speaker stereo, 3 microphones for calls, recordings and Google Assistant with noise cancellation connectivity : Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C 3.2, Ultra Wide Band (UWB) 4-pin connector for accessories

: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C 3.2, Ultra Wide Band (UWB) 4-pin connector for accessories operating system : Android 13 updates: 5 years minimum of security patches

: Android 13 drums : 27 watt hours, up to 12 hours of video streaming time

: 27 watt hours, up to 12 hours of video streaming time recharge : via 15 watt Charging Speaker Dock (included) or via USB-C (charger not included)

: via 15 watt Charging Speaker Dock (included) or via USB-C (charger not included) dimensions and weight : 258 x 169 x 8.1 mm, 493 grams

: 258 x 169 x 8.1 mm, 493 grams colors (also for Dock): Porcelain, Hazel (hazelnut), Rose.

GOOGLE PIXEL TABLET, AVAILABILITY AND PRICES

Google Pixel Tablet is available for pre-order immediately in the United States with a price, excluding taxes, of $499. The first units will be delivered starting next month, bundled with the $129 Charging Speaker Dock, which is therefore free. The Pixel Tablet Case with metal ring costs $79.

Unfortunately, however, there is no good news for us Italians. Pixel Tablet can be ordered immediately in the Google Stores of:

United States

Canada

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Netherlands

Japan

Australia.

In short, the marketing in Italy is not foreseen, at least for the moment. In the countries listed it will be available from June 20, but we will have to wait.