Android at Google I/O 2023: AI and ecosystem in the foreground

- Advertisement -

Google I/O (watch the live stream on HDBlog!) got off to a strong start with artificial intelligence, but the second topic was Android – not as an operating system per se but as an ecosystem. Here is a summary of the main changes:

AI always in the center . Google explains that ecosystem software will be increasingly important: already at this time, for example, the Mountain View systems have managed to block over a billion spam messages and calls. The two big news that will be discussed today are customization and interaction between multiple types of devices. Ecosystem . Google announces the expansion of Find My Device technology, which will be supported by several third-party tracker manufacturers such as Tile and Chipolo. Tracking information will all be encrypted, plus the warning of unknown trackers will be implemented as we have seen recently on Apple and AirTag. These alerts, it is important to specify, will work both on Android smartphones and on iPhones and iOS devices in general. It is an initiative that is part of the renewed collaboration between Apple and Google (among others) in this area. Personalization . Android 14 will offer the possibility of generating dynamic wallpapers starting from a selection of Emojis. Emojis in the wallpaper will react with an animation when you tap them. In a few months, it will also be possible to use generative AI to create wallpapers. Pixel smartphones will be the first to offer them. Also, AI will always be able to animate static images. More generally, Google announces that the Material You will offer more in-depth customization opportunities, especially in the Lock Screen – “with new shortcuts and nice clocks”. There will also be a monochrome theme.

. Google explains that ecosystem software will be increasingly important: already at this time, for example, the Mountain View systems have managed to block over a billion spam messages and calls. The two big news that will be discussed today are customization and interaction between multiple types of devices.

SECONDARY ANNOUNCEMENTS

WhatsApp is coming to Wear OS smartwatches by summer.

by summer. Google still believes in its Messages app and the RCS protocol: The company says that currently the monthly users of this technology have already grown to 800 million. Magic Compose technology will soon arrive here too, as we have seen in Gmail.

On social apps like Instagram support will be available Night Mode and at 10-bit HDR .

support will be available and at . Google will enable technology support Ultra HDR with Android 14 Beta 2. The official announcement post (see SOURCE) includes a link whose URL ends in android-14-beta-2.html , but for now he is blind; however, it is quite clear that we can expect the launch of beta 2 very soon.