Update (09/01/22) – JB

The official launch of the vivo X Fold S is closer than anyone imagined. That’s because the folding smartphone received approval at 3C this week. According to the Compulsory body of China (3C), the device is numbered V2229A, brings 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and supports 80W fast charging. Parallel to the record at 3C, the X Fold S passed Geekbench with 12GB of RAM and Android 12, recording 1319 points in the single-core test and 4045 in the multi-core test. Of course, the other details involving this smartphone still remain a secret, since this type of certification does not publish the complete file of the device. Who is Sasha Ivanov, the Ukrainian who is revolutionizing traditional finance - Advertisement - Anyway, based on what has been released by the well-known Digital Chat Station, we can expect a smartphone with a 2K resolution screen and a rate of 120 Hz, a 50 MP main camera and a 4,700 mAh battery, something considerable for a foldable one.

passes-3C-certification-with-Snapdragon-8.jpeg" width="660" height="367">

passes-3C-certification-with-Snapdragon-8.jpeg" width="660" height="367">

Update (08/25/22) – JB

Vivo X Fold S has SD 8 Plus Gen 1 and other specifications revealed in a leak

After the first rumors indicate that the vivo X Fold S should be released in September, the well-known and trusted Digital Chat Station has released more details of the foldable smartphone. According to the leaker, the device should hit the market with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and a red color option. Furthermore, in the field of autonomy we will have 4,700mAh battery that will support 80W charging wired and 50W wireless. The other specifications of the foldable are not yet known, but the DCS says that the chances are high that vivo will not change much in relation to the original model. - Advertisement - With that, we should expect a similar design and 8.03-inch AMOLED internal foldable display with 120 Hz rate support. The original vivo X Fold has four rear cameras: 50 MP main sensor, 48 MP ultrawide, 12 MP telephoto and 8 MP periscope. In the software field, there are chances that the X Fold S will come out of the box with Android 13, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Original text (08/17/22)

Vivo X Fold S: next foldable to be launched in September with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

The successor to the vivo X Fold announced in April this year is getting closer and closer to release. This possibility is being reaffirmed today by the leaker Digital Chat Station on the social network Weibo, where he says that the foldable should debut in September 2022. Now see what to expect from it.

- Advertisement - In the report, the leaker states that the foldable should really be called vivo X Fold S and be announced in September, right after new phones were announced in August, including a new version of the iQOO Z6 with fast charging and 5G support. After the foldable, the iQOO Neo 7 should also be launched with a Dimensity 9000+ processor, as well as new high-end devices from the company between November and December.

Speaking of specifications, the vivo X Fold S has already had some details revealed by the same leaker today, indicating that it should be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, in addition to ultrasonic fingerprint sensors on the screens and a powerful camera system . While Vivo’s foldables are direct competitors to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4, they’re unlikely to be released in the West, as their availability is generally restricted to Asia.

know more