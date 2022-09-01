flexible screen tablet, gaming laptop and more: lenovo's incredible launches

Lenovo is one of those brands that is always working to offer us high quality products with which it surpasses itself more and more. Recently, it has presented a large batch of products of all kinds, and in this article we are going to review all of them .

As you will see just below these lines, Lenovo has presented a wide variety of products, which further enriches its catalog, already quite extensive. All products are of high quality, and best of all, most will hit the market in the coming months.

These are the new Lenovo products

As we said a few lines ago, we are going to review everything new that Lenovo is preparing to revolutionize the market. We are talking about a large number of quality products that are designed for all kinds of different uses, since if they stand out in anything, it is in the versatility that they all have.

IdeaPad 5i Chromebook

The first of these devices is this IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, a capable device that can provide a quality experience for everyone in the family. Features a 2.5K borderless display and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which will provide us with a very smooth image, ideal for viewing any type of streaming content. Its great performance will not harm the battery, since it will last us up to 12 hours without needing to charge it.

It also has an FHD camera and two user-facing speakers tuned by Waves MaxxAudio so video conferences can run as smoothly as possible. When it’s time to finish working, this camera also has an integrated physical lens cover to ensure privacy. This device also has WiFi 6E technology.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook will cost from 549 euros and will be available from next October.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro and Lenovo Tab P11

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro offers impressive multimedia performance. Thanks to its 11.2-inch OLED touch panel and Dolby Vision HDR we will have the possibility to see content of all kinds with surprising brightness, contrast and colors. The display features a maximum brightness level of 600 nits, a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and a dynamic contrast ratio. In addition, for the most gamers this tablet has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a response to the touch of 360 Hz, so it is also ideal for us to enjoy all the most cutting-edge games on the market.

This tablet has 120% more power than the previous generation of Lenovo tablets, thanks to the processor MediaTek Kompanio 1300T octa-core and a memory of up to 8 GB of RAM. It has a battery that promises to give us up to 14 hours of autonomy, and of course it is also compatible with WiFi 6. This particular model comes with a detachable keyboard included and has an integrated touch panel to facilitate the experience.

The new Lenovo Tab P11 Pro will be available from September this year, and it will be a price that starts from 499 euros.

Along with this Pro model, the new Lenovo Tab P11 will also arrive, a cheaper model that does not have much to envy of its older sister. It has this time with an 11.5-inch LCD screen and a refresh rate of also 120 Hz. This particular tablet is 50% more powerful than the previous generationthanks to the eight-core MediaTek G99 processor that it mounts and also thanks to the up to 6 GB of RAM that this model can carry.

This new Lenovo Tab P11 will have a cost from 299 eurosand is expected to be available next November.

Lenovo Glasses T1

This is one of the most spectacular products Lenovo has ever introduced. It is a device wearables which provides a private screen for viewing content. Compatible with the vast majority of tablets, smartphones and s on the market Thanks to the fact that it works through a USB-C port, these new Glasses T1 offer great image quality and highly efficient optics to maximize the battery of the device.

The high image quality it offers is thanks to the micro OLED technology, which has great color richness and a very high contrast ratio. The Lenovo Glasses T1 are prepared to also be very comfortable to wear, since it is a really light device. In addition, to maximize this comfort, it includes an interchangeable nose mount, adjustable temples and can be used with prescription glasses through an additional frame that is included in the package.

Lenovo Glasses T1 will go on sale in China in late 2022 and in other select markets in 2023.

16-inch ThinkPad X1 Fold

Lenovo’s new X1 Fold is designed to deliver the performance of a PC with a larger screen area, while offering the convenience of a device that can be folded to take up much less space. It features a foldable OLED screen that’s 22% larger, a 25% slimmer chassis and narrow borders, plus a cover that’s made of 100% recycled high-performance fabric.

Design remains one of its greatest virtues. It has borders less than 10 millimeters and is only 8.6 millimeters thick in the unfolded format. Doesn’t lag behind when in folded mode, since then it will have a thickness of 17.4 millimeters.

This Lenovo device is powered by a processor up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and Intel Iris X graphics. In addition, it has an SSD storage that can go up to 1 TB and memory options up to 32 GB LPDDR5, so Windows 11 will run perfectly regardless of the mode it is used. This new generation of ThinkPad X1 offers an optional full-size backlit keyboard, which also features a large haptic touchpad for added user comfort.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 11 will be available at the end of November of this year priced starting at $2,999.

ThinkBook 16p Gen 3

Lenovo’s new ThinkBook is another of the company’s new devices. This powerful laptop has a processor AMD Ryzen 9 6000 H-series and dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTK 3060 graphics. In addition, it mounts a 16-inch 2.5K screen with thin borders, with two options to choose from on the panel, including one of 400 nits 60 HZ and another of 500 nits and 165 Hz.

In the configuration of this laptop you can also add up to 32 GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 RAM, up to 2 TB of storage via dual SSD and a 71 Wh battery, with which it will be possible to work for a whole work day. It has support for Wi-Fi 6 and two USB Type.C ports, including one USB4, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, and one HDMI 2.1 port

This new ThinkBook 16p Gen 3, along with the other ThinkBook laptops introduced earlier this year, is now available in select markets, with a cost from 1,999 euros (excluding VAT).

Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 and ThinkVision Monitors

This new Lenovo monitor is ideal for . It has a 31.5-inch UHD panel, refresh rate of 144 Hz and response time of only 0.2 ms, a really impressive figure. To continue the immersive experience, the monitor can be set to emit intelligent RGB lighting from under the front panel. In addition, it has multiple ports that allow us to have several devices connected at the same time, thanks to the functions Picture in Picture (Picture in Picture, PIP) and Picture by Picture (Picture by Picture, PBP).

The Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 monitor will be available next January, and will have a price from 999 euros.

In addition to this great Legion monitor, Lenovo has also introduced a new generation in its range ThinkVision S- and T-series. The first of them, the ThinkVision T32p-30 offers a huge 31.5-inch panel with 4K UHD resolution and IPS technology. This monitor boasts great image quality, thanks to a 99% sRGB color gamut, high contrast ratio, and 350 nits brightness.

Along with this monitor, the ThinkVision T34w-30 has also been introduced, a 34-inch WQHD curved screen monitor with 21:9 aspect ratio and 1500R curvature, offering a panoramic experience with a consistent focal length across the entire screen.

We have also been able to attend the presentation of more monitors such as the ThinkVision S25e-30a monitor with a 24.5-inch panel with 1920×1080 resolution, 99% sRGB color range and 75 Hz refresh rate. Added to this are the monitors ThinkVision T24i-30 and T32h30two monitors that are in this case FHD and QHD respectively, and that offer a very good image quality that makes them two off-road options.

The price and availability of these monitors is as follows:

ThinkVision T32p-30 : available in January 2023 at the price of 669 euros

: available in January 2023 at the price of 669 euros ThinkVision T34w-30 : available from January 2023 at the price of 699 euros

: available from January 2023 at the price of 699 euros ThinkVision S25e-30 : available in January 2023 at the price of 169 euros

: available in January 2023 at the price of 169 euros ThinkVision T32h-30 : available in January 2023 at the price of 549 euros

: available in January 2023 at the price of 549 euros ThinkVision T24i-30: available in December this year at the price of 249 euros

ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox Enterprise

Lenovo expands its portfolio of “small” devices with this ThinkCentre, ideal for today’s workers. It provides a Chrome OS system in a compact and highly versatile chassis. This Chromebox can be built with processors up to 12th generation Intel Core i5, and has support for up to four displays simultaneously. It also has other very interesting features such as fast boot or WiFi 6E connectivity.

This device combines Lenovo ThinkShield technology and the security chip designed by Google Titan C to offer us a higher level of security. In addition, regular software security updates will take place automatically in the background, so they won’t disrupt the user experience at all.

The ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox Enterprise will be available in December this year and it will be at the price of 299 euros.