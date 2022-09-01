Philips Fidelio S1: Flexible speaker with Ambilight

The S1 from can be operated individually, in pairs or as an addition to Philips’ Soundbar Fidelio B1.

It’s been 10 years since TP Vision took over the Philips TV brand in Europe. Although Philips is not returning to the IFA for the anniversary, it is taking the opportunity to present its latest products at its own event in Berlin.

In terms of audio, a highlight is the Fidelio F1 speaker, which houses a 1-inch tweeter, a 2.5-inch driver angled upwards and a 3.5-inch woofer with two passive radiators. If desired, it can be used as a mono speaker, paired as a stereo pair, or used as a satellite speaker together with the company’s recently announced Fidelio B1 soundbar.

In the latter case, the box automatically switches from three-way to two-way operation and uses the third, upward-firing driver to send the height information of Dolby Atmos soundtracks over the ceiling to the listener. The soundbar itself also has built-in Dolby Atmos reflection speakers.

Philips' speaker Fidelio S1 can be operated in various configurations. (Image: c't / Nico Jurran)

However, two Fidelio FS1 can also be used as an extended left and right audio channel when paired with a compatible Ambilight TV. The television then only plays the center channel. It is also possible to pair Philips’ subwoofer Fidelio W1 with the F1 to get a richer sound. According to Philips, the system automatically recognizes the components used and adjusts the settings accordingly.

mood lighting

Speaking of Ambilight, the FS1 is equipped with LEDs on the back, which work according to the lighting system familiar from Philips TVs, which adjusts the colors according to the current content on the screen. According to the manufacturer, the Ambilight speaker can “carry into the room” in combination with a suitable television.

If no “Ambilight source” is available, the S1 is able to stage a light show itself, which according to the manufacturer is aimed at the music being played. Alternatively, you can also simply let the LEDs light up in a desired color.

Philips is asking 349 euros for a single Fidelio S1. The Fidelio B1 soundbar now costs 899 euros, after initially costing 799 euros. According to Philips, the price increase has become necessary due to cost developments in production. The subwoofer costs 549 euros, which means that the total price of the system with a soundbar, two S1 boxes and a subwoofer is 2145 euros.



(nij)

