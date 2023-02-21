Virginia school ‘did nothing’ after son was choked by bully on video, mom says

A Virginia mother is speaking out after her local school appeared to downplay the extreme bullying that her son encountered while on the bus.

A graphic video showed the Jan. 23 incident when Taylor Brock’s son, a seventh-grade student, was choked by another student on the school bus. Brock said her son had marks around his neck afterward.

She showed the video and her son’s injuries to school officials, who told her the situation would be taken care of. However, they did not disclose what punishment would be enforced for the bully.

Brock then filed a police report and got a protection order for her son.

“[The school] said that they would put measures into place to protect them and notify the staff and teachers,” Brock explained on “Fox & Friends” Monday.

But weeks later, Brock received an email from one of her son’s teachers who said they had no idea Brock’s son was the student involved in the bullying incident.

“The school told me that they told everyone, but they didn’t even notify his own teachers,” Brock said. “That’s how much they were trying to sweep this under the rug – that no one even knew about it.”

Brock told Fox News Digital her son continued seeing the bully in the cafeteria and hallways, despite the protection order.

“They did nothing,” she said.

She has since decided to enroll her son at another school.

Fairfax County Public Schools issued this statement in response: “The school administration handled the situation in line with the student discipline manual. We are unable to share further information due to federal privacy laws.”

Cheri Belkowitz, the attorney for Taylor Brock, called out the school for its decision to “offer protection” to the bully.

“It also makes it very hard for us to find out what has happened, what was done for justice for [Brock’s son] when we aren’t told what is the punishment received by the perpetrator,” Belkowitz said. “But we do know that it was – it appears to be very short. [The perpetrator] was back in school after a couple of days.”

Brock’s son is now recovering from his injuries. She said changing schools is hard on her son, as they are a constantly moving military family.

She said her son didn’t want to leave his school friends behind and asked why he has to leave instead of the bully.

“They’re not protecting you,” she explained to her son. “And I have to keep my son safe.”

Fox News’ Chris Eberhart contributed to this report.