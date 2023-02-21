More than 20 new emoji are coming to your iPhone in iOS 16.4

Apple released the first iOS 16.4 beta this week with a couple of notable new features, including the return of the new Home architecture update that was pulled in December, web push notifications, and a change to the way betas are installed. But most users will only care about the new emoji that will be available when they update.

After bringing the melting face, biting lip, jar, beans, and bubbles to iPhone in iOS 15.4 last year, Apple is bringing 21 new designs and 31 variations with the upcoming update. These are the new designs as of the first iOS 16.4 beta:

Heart: Blue, pink, gray

Blue, pink, gray Smiley: Shaking face

Shaking face Gesture: Rightwards and leftwards pushing hand with 5 skin tones each

Rightwards and leftwards pushing hand with 5 skin tones each Animals: Donkey, moose, goose, wing, jellyfish

Donkey, moose, goose, wing, jellyfish Nature: Hyacinth, pea pod, ginger

Hyacinth, pea pod, ginger Items: Folding hand fan, hair pick, flute, maracas

Folding hand fan, hair pick, flute, maracas Symbols: Khanda, wireless

As this is the first beta, the design above could change before the final version is released. As Emojipedia notes, Apple added cream cheese to the bagel emoji and changed the shape and angle of the peach emoji in previous years.