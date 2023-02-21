5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsMore than 20 new emoji are coming to your iPhone in iOS...

More than 20 new emoji are coming to your iPhone in iOS 16.4

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
apple emoji 2023.jpg
apple emoji 2023.jpg
- Advertisement -

Apple released the first iOS 16.4 beta this week with a couple of notable new features, including the return of the new Home architecture update that was pulled in December, web push notifications, and a change to the way betas are installed. But most users will only care about the new emoji that will be available when they update.

After bringing the melting face, biting lip, jar, beans, and bubbles to iPhone in iOS 15.4 last year, Apple is bringing 21 new designs and 31 variations with the upcoming update. These are the new designs as of the first iOS 16.4 beta:

  • Heart: Blue, pink, gray
  • Smiley: Shaking face
  • Gesture: Rightwards and leftwards pushing hand with 5 skin tones each
  • Animals: Donkey, moose, goose, wing, jellyfish
  • Nature: Hyacinth, pea pod, ginger
  • Items: Folding hand fan, hair pick, flute, maracas
  • Symbols: Khanda, wireless

As this is the first beta, the design above could change before the final version is released. As Emojipedia notes, Apple added cream cheese to the bagel emoji and changed the shape and angle of the peach emoji in previous years.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.