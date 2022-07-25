Videos of dogs and cats delighted with the game Stray for Playstation

’s cat has such real behavior that it has caught the attention of cats and dogs (Photo: capture)

stray seems to be being a trend within “gaming” since in addition to its Records for the number of simultaneous players on Steamon social networks like Instagram, Twitter or TikTok is a trending topic, even the novelty of this game starring a stray cat has reached the “feeds” of those who are not especially lovers of video games, but of cats.

And it is that on the internet when talking about the new game created by Annapurna Interactive and Bluetwelve Studios, it is the pets that take all the attention of the users, since they have been recorded paying too much attention to the graphics of the video game.

So that stray cat has been too realistic for “gamers” but also for their furry friends, since short and reels of cats and dogs paying too much attention to screens when the video game is played, they sometimes even put their “little hands” on the televisions to catch the different elements shown.

But this is not all, even on Twitter an account called “Cats Watching Stray” (@CatsWatchStray), where almost all the videos on the web of cats and dogs reacting to the game that was released just on July 19 of this year have been uploaded and compiled. So if the house pet has been recorded showing her interest in Stray, why not upload it to the social network and tag this account, maybe it will become famous.

However, it would also be worth taking some care when playing the game if you want to avoid accidents, because many felines and canines have seemed intent on pouncing on televisions and monitors with the interest of capturing the characters.

In addition, this interest of the animals in the graphics of the game, which gives the impression that “they want to get on the screen” could be motivated by Stray’s feature of making the cat meow at the touch of a button.

These are other reactions that have managed to be captured by users

On the other hand, an interesting aspect of this game, which has only been released for 5 days and has already broken records on Steam, is that its “cute protagonist” is inspired by a real stray cat.

Swann Martin-Raget, producer on the game’s development team, reveals in a post on the official Blog that the character venturing into this cyberpunk world is based on Murtaugh, a real-life stray cat.

Stray. (photo: YouTube)

This cat is one of the pets that the co-founders (Viv and Koola) have, and was found on the streets of an area near the city of Montpellier, France, hidden under a car. He was picked up from there and is much better now, also nicknamed “The Boss” he was a great support during the development of Stray.

However, the cat that helped the animators to represent the behaviors of a real feline in the game, was not Murtaugh, but Oscar, the pet of one of the team members, so he was in the studio almost every day. and was recorded to try to replicate their attitudes within the video game.

Oscar. (photo: Official PlayStation Blog)

Lastly, the BlueTwelve Studio team mentions another cat named Jun who was also in the studio most days to help animate the Stray protagonist. However, he has been defined as “the head, executive, president and director responsible for the study” in charge of making sure that the team works correctly.

June (photo: PlayStation Blog)

