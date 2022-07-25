“Under the Amalfi Sun”, the new Italian Netflix drama that will make you miss your love from a distance

Premiered on July 13, 2022 in the giant of the streaming, Under the sun is a production that runs its plot between , comedy and romance. It is starring young acting figures such as Lorenzo Zurzolo Y Ludovica Martinoaccompanied by David Calgaro, Kyshan Wilson, isabella ferrari, Luca Ward, Nicholas Maupas, Andrea Occhipinti, Elena Funari, Marit Nissen Y Raz Degan.

Under the Amalfi sun It begins with Vincenzo, a young man who was on his way to the airport in order to meet his girlfriend Camilla, whom he had not seen for a year, but she was worried, because she did not know if things had changed in all that time. However, already at the airport, Vincenzo tells his friend Furio that he will ask his girlfriend to go live with him; even if it doesn’t seem like the best decision to his friend.

Lorenzo Zurzolo and Ludovica Martino are the stars of “Under the Amalfi Sun” on Netflix. (Netflix)

After 365 days away they manage to meet face to face and everything was a lot of love. Then C When they get home, she and a friend who accompanied her on the trip are surprised, since the view that can be seen of Amalfi (a commune in Italy) is wonderful (but Vincenzo cannot see it because he is blind).

At night, the young people enjoy together what they can of the city and the next morning they continue to enjoy and share with their friends from the Italian beach, until in a moment alone, Camilla confesses to her friend that she has obtained a very good job opportunity in Canada, and therefore is between a rock and a hard place.

Later, he also lets her know that he got a job that would make it easy for him to move in with her; but the girl doesn’t know what to answer, because she is still undecided and she doesn’t know how to tell her.

Vincenzo and Camilla enjoying the city together in “Under the Amalfi Sun”. (Netflix)

The next morning Camilla wakes up and sees that Vincenzo is not by her side, so she gets worried and goes looking for him, but she can’t find him. After calling her mother, they all start looking for the boy. However, when they find him, the blind young man gets upset because he feels that he was treated like a disabled person, who cannot fend for himself.

That day was Vincenzo’s birthday and after the hectic time they went through, everyone prepares to celebrate his new year of life. Later, in a moment of discussion between the couple in love, she tells him that she has an excellent job offer in Canada, which she does not want to lose, but he, disappointed, confesses that she is stopped by the fear of living with him for their condition of visual impairment and everything that comes with having a person with certain limitations as a partner.

“Under the Amalfi Sun” is a comedy, drama and youth romance production. (Netflix)

However, both begin a path full of surprises, ups and downs and paths to discover and experience. What happens at the end? Do they decide to stay together, split up, stay in Italy or go somewhere else? Find out for yourself!

Right now, Under the Amalfi sun is positioned as the number 4 production in the list of the 10 most viewed Netflix this week (this being its first week in the ranking), with more than 6,400,000 hours of playback, in most countries of America and Europe enjoying it. What are you waiting to see it?

