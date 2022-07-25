Based on a femicide that occurred in 2002, it is the most successful HBO Max series in Latin America

Tragedies, murders and disappearances are something that lives with constantly, but the truth is that only a handful of stories manage to transcend, occupy the front pages and get media attention.

It was on October 27, 2002 that a woman named Maria Marta Garcia Belsunce She was found dead by her husband, who found her dead in the bathroom of her house located in a suburb of the province of Buenos Aires.

Laura Novoa is the actress who plays María Marta in this production. (HBOMax)

It was not until a month after the death that the family of the deceased requested that the body be subjected to an autopsy and it was after this that the forensic doctors realized that the real reason that caused the woman to lose her life was due to five shots from a 32 caliber pistol.

After this revelation, the note went from being an unfortunate accident to a homicide, the same one that occupied in those years all the informative spaces and the headlines of Argentina.

Two decades later this event returns to the public eye but now in the form of a television series entitled María Marta: The crime of country in hbo max with a cast led by Jorge Marrale, Laura Novoa, Mike Amigorena, Carlos Belloso, Muriel Santa Ana, Guillermo Arengo, Nicolás Francella, Valeria Lois, Ana Celentano, Esteban Bigliardi Y Maria Leal.

This series that premiered on July 17 on the streaming platform is under the direction of Daniela Goggi and scripts of Martin Mendez In collaboration with German Loza.

The series will seek to recreate this fateful crime of María Marta García Belsunce while investigating the reasons for its perpetration. (HBOMax)

Laura Novathe actress who plays Mary Martha In this production, he said during the premiere of the series that the team of writers, production and actors sought to tell this unfortunate event, but also delve a little into what the life of this woman who went down in history for being murdered was like.

“This is a very special project for me, since it implies a great challenge. Thinking about the cast that was put together is a dream, they are colleagues with whom it is a pleasure to work, as well as with the director Daniela Goggi. interpret to Mary Martha It implies an enormous responsibility, and I am very excited to be able to tell who he was and for his story to be known beyond everything that has been told about his death in these decades. I am very happy to do it,” Novoa said.

Muriel Santa Ana, one of the protagonists of the series “Maria Marta, the country crime”. (HBOMax)

According to a recent report from hbo maxa week after it was released, María Marta: The crime of country It is the most viewed local Argentine production on the platform. With high audience levels, the company said that the series has traveled to all Latin American countries, being the favorite.

During the eight episodes that make up this season, the production proposes to approach the case of Maria Marta Garcia Belsunce as has never been seen before and invites the audience to experience first-hand what they have always been told.

So far it is the most watched Argentine series on the streaming platform (HBO Max)

With a look that offers new perspectives and based on a research work with multiple sources, it is a captivating and audacious story that invites you to enter the intimate world of Mary Marthato live closely what happened before, during and after the crime that shocked public opinion, justice and the media.

The case became a real media show in which suspects, judges, prosecutors and journalists gave their version of who had killed Mary Martha. The series intends to show in the foreground all these versions that the entire Argentine society knew 20 years ago. The meticulous investigation prior to this fiction invites the viewer to also discover new data and details that we did not know.

