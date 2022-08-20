Video of Janet Jackson can cause these damages in the computer

Janet ’s Rhythm Nation song can certain types of laptops to malfunction.

A report by Microsoft engineer, Raymond Chenindicates that the video clip of the well-known song Rhythm Nation, by Janet Jackson, has the ability to cause certain laptops to be damaged due to a characteristic of the music.

This bug, which has already been reported and registered, indicates that the frequency of the Janet Jackson song, which has a frequency of 5,400 revolutions per minute (RPM), is responsible for the devices of different types of manufacturers are affected and stop working properly or even stop working.

However, as Chen points out, this is not the only peculiarity. On the Microsoft blog, the engineer mentioned that the bug not only occurred on the device that played Rhythm Nation, but also, affected others who were nearby and that they were performing a different activity.

Bug does not affect modern devices

However, this flaw would not affect current laptop models since the affected devices were primarily those from 2005. Chen’s post indicates that this was an experience of a fellow product supporter of Windows Xp.

The Microsoft engineer also reported that the investigation concluded that Jackson’s song, released in 1989, contained one of the “natural resonant frequencies” for the 5,400 RPM portable hard drive model. These types of discs were present in 2005 devices, which is why they were affected by music.

A frequency of natural resonance It occurs when an object vibrates due to a stimulus and, when it reaches very high levels, it can cause rupture or malfunction. It’s what happens when a singer breaks a glass cup using his voice.

Engineer Chen indicated that, in the case of this failure, the manufacturer indicated that the solution would be to put a custom filter on the audio channel to detect harmful frequencies during music playback.

Modern devices present other failures

For its part, Windows 11 It has also presented bugs recently. One of them related to its last update and that could cause the loss of user information.

The Bleeping Computer website indicated that the devices affected by this new bug were characterized by having processors of the tenth generation of Intel and the AMD Ryzen 5000, which are more likely to be affected.

The main reason for the failure could be due to the encryption methods used by microsoft on Windows 11.

Microsoft vulnerabilities

The latest quarterly malware report from the cybersecurity company Kasperskythe number of scripts (exploits) that take advantage of known vulnerabilities in microsoft-office increased during the second quarter of 2022 and reaches 82% of the total number in different platforms and software, such as Adobe Flash, Android, and Java.

In addition, the company’s research found that exploits that take advantage of Microsoft’s remote code execution vulnerability used against about 5,000 people in the second quarter of 2022, eight times more than during the first quarter of 2022.

Outdated versions of programs and applications remain top targets for attackers, with nearly 547,000 users affected by these vulnerabilities in the last quarter.

