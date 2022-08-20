Best cheap cell phone to buy for less than R$500 | August 2022

Highlight of each mobile

Are you looking for a secondary smartphone or do you want to gift that relative who has finally abandoned a feature phone? Here we list some cheap options to get away from basic cell phones and have essential features for your life, such as GPS, messaging apps and fun. We gather here the best options for less than R$500. For this price, don’t expect high speed or a camera capable of taking great photos, but it will still be possible to record your most important moments and share them on social networks, as well as being able to spend time watching videos on YouTube or enjoying Netflix series. With the increase in the dollar this year, cell phone prices have skyrocketed in Europe, and it has become quite complicated to buy a good device for little money. Here we try to gather the best options to buy for less than R$ 500, but it will be normal to see older models, as recent releases always come for more than that.

Positive Twist 4 Fit

A brand that cannot be missed in this selection is Positivo, and in this sense we have the availability in this range of the Positivo Twist 4 Fit, a device that earns points for having Android 10 Go Edition on board and a hardware that combines a quad-core chipset from Unisoc with 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Compact, the device offers a 5″ screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio, generous bezels and a 2,000 mAh battery which, considering the on-board set, will possibly be enough to keep it powered on for a few hours without major trauma.

Positive Twist 3 Fit

- Advertisement - In addition to the Positivo Twist 4 Fit that we mentioned above, we also have in this price range the previous edition of the brand’s basic, the Positivo Twist 3 Fit, whose main change is the availability of less available RAM, going from 1 GB to 512 MB total . This amount is, theoretically, the Android Go cut-off line (which is seen on this device) so it is possible to calculate that it can be a viable option for basic use — that is, for games it will not be even close to an option viable, except in the case of something very simple and casual.

Multilaser E Lite

- Advertisement - If you are one of those who want to have a small device in your pocket, the best option in this price range is possibly the Multilaser E Lite, a cheap device that offers a 4″ display and very simple hardware that includes a quad-core processor from Unisoc. , 512 MB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Obviously, however, to have a more compact device, the battery was sacrificed, and in this case, we have that it only delivers 1500 mAh, which may require stopping to charge it in the middle of the day, depending on the use and quality of the network. used.

TCL L5

To finish our list we have the TCL L5, a device that competes for space with Positivo Twist 4 Fit, differentiating itself by bringing a slightly stronger chipset, but which loses some points for bringing less storage and also the support for a smaller memory card. However, one point that can draw attention when we talk about the TCL L5 is the screen. Despite following the pattern seen here of 5″, the TCL L5 delivers an updated aspect ratio (in this case 18:9 while the Positivo still follows the classic pattern of 16:9).

Which one to buy?

With the rise in the dollar, it became difficult to choose a cell phone for less than R$500. In general terms, we can say here that the most interesting option is the TCL L5, as it has a screen with more current proportions and a more powerful processor when compared to the rest of the selection. Next, we can consider the Positivo Twist 4 Fit as viable, the cheapest device in the selection, and which earns some extra points for bringing the most up-to-date operating system among those selected here, being closely followed by its brother, the Positivo Twist 3 Fit. Now, if your focus is to spend as little as possible, the option will be the Multilaser E Lite, which will give you a more compact body, simpler hardware and lower energy capacity of this selection.