Dell launches in Brazil Pro 2K webcam with QHD resolution, automatic framing and more

Dell launched in the Europeian market a new model of webcam that brings advanced features for corporate users looking for a camera with high image resolution, discreet design and an efficient post-processing system. The model in question is the Dell Pro 2K QHD (WB5023) that arrives as the brand’s new premium solution. Boasting a cylindrical design, the webcam uses the Sony STARVIS sensor with 2K QHD resolution of 1440 pixels — higher than FHD (1080p) — providing clarity during video calls. One of the highlights of the device is the Digital Overlap HDR (DOL-HDR) mode that delivers true-to-life colors in bright light environments.

Along with this, the brand also implemented two features related to active video processing in the webcam, providing temporal (3D) and spatial (2D) noise reduction, ally eliminating motion blur and grainy images in low-light locations. This function works in conjunction with Face Detection Automatic Exposure (FDAE), a system that maintains a balanced light condition on the participant's face even if the light focus is saturated. All of these tools run in real time as the broadcast takes place.

On its website, Dell reinforces that the accessory has an automatic mode by Artificial Intelligence (AI) keeping the user's face in focus permanently. The fixing to the computer is made from a universal clip that can be fixed directly to the monitor. The Pro 2K QHD webcam is certified to work with Microsoft Teams and Zoom software, and has a built-in noise-reduction-enabled microphone.

price and availability

The Dell Pro 2K QHD Webcam is available on the brand’s official website in Europe, costing BRL 1,070 with the possibility of paying up to 6 interest-free installments of BRL 178.33 on the credit card. Buying directly at the Dell store, you can enjoy free shipping throughout Europe.