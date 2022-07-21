Video Games: Discord chat works on Xbox

The chat program , which is particularly popular with gamers, will soon work on the Xbox. In order to be able to chat on the console, you have to take detours.

Discord comes to Xbox in a roundabout way: Xbox Insiders can now try the voice chat tool popular with gamers on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The integration should also be distributed to all other users in the coming weeks.

But there is no Discord app for the Xbox. Instead, voice chats must be initiated on the cell phone and transmitted to the console via a shortcut. It is therefore not possible to initiate a Discord chat directly from the console. After all, according to Microsoft, you should be able to switch back and forth between the integrated voice chats and Discord on the Xbox consoles.

Link via apps

To make calls using Discord on Xbox, Insiders can click “Try Discord Voice on Xbox” under “Parties & Chats”. There they will then be shown a QR code, which the cell phone opens in the Discord and Xbox apps. A link is now created here – this is also necessary if you had previously linked the two accounts.

Future voice chats in the Discord app will then have an option to select to join on Xbox. This option then directs the chat to the Xbox app, which can then eventually send it to the console. This on the One and Series generation consoles.

The fact that Discord now works first on the Xbox and not on the Playstation is somewhat surprising: last year, console competitor Sony invested an undisclosed amount in the chat service for gaming fans. Previously, Discord was also in takeover talks with Microsoft, according to the Wall Street Journal, sums of at least 10 billion US dollars were traded. Ultimately, however, the chat platform decided to remain independent.



(then)

