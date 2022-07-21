Steam Deck: Valve warns of high temperatures

The performance of the Deck suffers on particularly hot days: According to , it is actually only designed for of up to 35 degrees.

Valve prepares Steam Deck owners for performance problems at high outside temperatures. The mobile PC is designed for temperatures from 0 to 35 degrees Celsius, Valve reminds on Twitter. At temperatures higher than 35 degrees, the Steam Deck throttles the performance to protect itself.

The Steam Deck’s APU itself can heat up to 100 degrees before performance is throttled. When the outside temperatures are high, the performance has to be reduced to prevent the APU from reaching 105 degrees – at this limit, the Steam Deck then switches off to be on the safe side to avoid damage.

Storage up to 60 degrees

The main danger at current temperatures is that the steam deck could switch off. However, thanks to the protective measures, there should be no lasting damage. When switched off, the Steam Deck is initially safe – at least up to a temperature of 60 degrees, according to Valve on its support website.

The Steam Deck thus shares problems that other mobile devices also have in summer – above all smartphones as everyday companions, but also other mobile consoles such as the Nintendo Switch. The batteries of the devices are particularly endangered in the heat and could be permanently damaged without protective measures by the manufacturer, i.e. performance throttle and, in case of doubt, switching off.

The heat also affects indoor technology: because some large cooling systems were overwhelmed, there were failures in both the Google Cloud and Oracle in England. At Oracle, network connections and the Block Volumes, Compute and Object Storage services were affected, at Google it was autoscaling, persistent disk and the Google Computing Engine (GCE) including the virtual computers (VM) running on them.



