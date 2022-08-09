Udemy Free, 100 programming courses for all levels

If you want to take advantage of your free time in the summer to learn , but you don’t have money to pay for a course, pay attention, because there are free options that attract a lot of attention.

There are many tutorials on YouTube, and on Coursera and other university platforms, there are great , albeit long and complex, but on there are free options that you probably didn’t know about.

Currently it is possible to find more than 100 free programming courses, from Java, PHP, Python, Dart, Javascript… even from WordPress, even though it is not a programming language but a CMS based on PHP.

You just have to access this link and select the desired course, being necessary to create an account on Udemy and follow the process of each course. They are videos that can be seen in free moments, without the need to be in front of the computer at specific times.

All Udemy courses They are guaranteed to have a professional behind it, but if you want to find the best teacher, you can filter by course rating. Among the best rated we have:

– Python Basics

– Introduction to the DART programming language

– Program a Donkey Kong from scratch with Scratch

– PHP & MVC COURSE.

The latter, in addition to having a very high average rating, also has more than 400 reviews, thus being a guarantee that we are not wasting time.

The Scratch course, on the other hand, is ideal for children, since it does not require programming with code, like the rest, and it does require understanding the basic logic of programming.

It is important to keep track of this list, as it is very dynamic. New courses appear constantly, and some of them are offered for free so that the teacher can make himself known and thus sell the rest of his content.