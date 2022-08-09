GTA VI aims to be a new “benchmark”

- Advertisement -

Officially we still know practically nothing about the much anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar has confirmed on more than one occasion that it will exist, that they are working on it and that the plan is quite ambitious. That’s all, nothing about its development status, expected dates, location and plot of the game, and let’s not even talk about images of it with which to put our teeth long but, at the same time, liven up the wait a bit.

Officially, I said, because if we remove that label and launch into the underworld of rumors and leaks, things change completely. A few weeks ago, without going any further, we told you that Rockstar has accelerated the hiring of personnel, which added to the fact that they recently confirmed that they were going to focus their efforts on GTA VI, is a clear sign that the launch date (at minus the planned) leaked recently makes sense. And what date is that? October 29, 2023 would be the release date of GTA VI.

A) Yes, we can take it for granted that the development is already quite advanced and, therefore, that in the coming months (hopefully as soon as the return of summer) Rockstar could begin to anticipate what awaits us in the fall of next year (dates for which I am already thinking of taking a vacation). And it is that, if other of the many rumors that we have already heard are confirmed, they could show us a lot from today and, even so, for its launch there would still be much to discover.

And it is that the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, owner of Rockstar, in a presentation of results that took place yesterday, made a brief but forceful mention of GTA VI:

«The team at Rockstar Games is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all of entertainment, just as the label has done with each of its top-of-the-line releases.«.

In other words, the company aspires for GTA VI to become a reference in the sector. Part of it with the advantage of the huge number of people who are already waiting for it and who have been followers of the series since long ago, although on the other hand, public opinion was somewhat resentful of the more than unsuccessful launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, which ruined the expectations that many people had placed in that remake.

It seems that with GTA VI Rockstar could sign the peace pipe with the followers of the saga. And it is that, as we can read in Wccftech, the latest rumors suggest that GTA 6 will have a duration of 500 hours and will take players all over the world, offering something like a mix of Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City and Europe, with quests that might have you going from one of those locations to the next. Promising, right?