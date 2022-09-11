Ubisoft Forward: developer signs deal with Netflix to bring mobile games to the app

During Ubisoft’s annual event – the Ubisoft forward –, the game developer announced a partnership with Netflix to create three games for mobile devices, with exclusive access to streaming service subscribers.
The games will be expansions of the universes of famous franchises of the studio. The list consists of Valiant Hearts, Mighty Quest and Assassin’s Creed. They will be available from 2023, with no ads or in-app purchases.
“It is a pleasure to work with Ubisoft, a company that has come a long way in creating unforgettable universes for fans. This partnership will give our subscribers exclusive access to some of the most exciting franchises in the gaming world, as we continue to strive to build a catalog of great mobile games.”
Mike Verdu
Vice President of Games at Netflix
The sequence of Valiant Hearts: The Great War will be directed by the main team of the original title and intend to tell the same story, but with a new DNA. It is expected to launch in January of next year.
Already The Mighty Quest will enter the Netflix catalog with a new game. The game will be inspired by the genre roguelike, with a focus on providing an experience to focus on the series’ melee combat. The intention is to apply a modern format, which does not make you want to stop.
“In our work to create world-class experiences across all platforms, we are delighted to partner with a company as innovative and creative as Netflix. I believe we have a great opportunity to offer Netflix subscribers new possibilities to explore our worlds and universes on their mobile devices.”
Jean-Michel Detoc
Executive Director of Mobile Games at Ubisoft
Finally, franchise enthusiasts Assassin’s Creed will have more than one format present on the streaming platform. In addition to the series live actionthere will still be a mobile game developed exclusively for the service.
The companies still promise that more details about the games will be released soon. This information may include each one’s name and release date.
What do you expect from the games that will be the result of the partnership between Ubisoft and Netflix? Share with us your opinion!