Ubisoft Forward: developer signs deal with Netflix to bring mobile games to the app

“It is a pleasure to work with Ubisoft, a company that has come a long way in creating unforgettable universes for fans. This partnership will give our subscribers exclusive access to some of the most exciting franchises in the gaming world, as we continue to strive to build a catalog of great mobile games.”

The games will be expansions of the universes of famous franchises of the studio. The list consists of Valiant Hearts, Mighty Quest and Assassin’s Creed. They will be available from 2023, with no ads or in-app purchases.

During Ubisoft’s annual event – the Ubisoft –, the game announced a partnership with Netflix to create three games for devices, with exclusive access to streaming service subscribers.

The sequence of Valiant Hearts: The Great War will be directed by the main team of the original title and intend to tell the same story, but with a new DNA. It is expected to launch in January of next year.

Already The Mighty Quest will enter the Netflix catalog with a new game. The game will be inspired by the genre roguelike, with a focus on providing an experience to focus on the series’ melee combat. The intention is to apply a modern format, which does not make you want to stop.

“In our work to create world-class experiences across all platforms, we are delighted to partner with a company as innovative and creative as Netflix. I believe we have a great opportunity to offer Netflix subscribers new possibilities to explore our worlds and universes on their mobile devices.” Jean-Michel Detoc Executive Director of Mobile Games at Ubisoft

Finally, franchise enthusiasts Assassin’s Creed will have more than one format present on the streaming platform. In addition to the series live actionthere will still be a mobile game developed exclusively for the service.