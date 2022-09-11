DirecTV GO includes Real Madrid TV channel at no additional cost

Last week, GO added another sports to its schedule. Real Madrid TV can now be watched 24 hours a day by the television operator’s subscribers via streaming. The station arrived with programming in its Spanish version – it also has an English variant. Attractions include daily newsletters, interviews, features, game day specials, summaries and talk shows.

In midweek, an example of a special program took place during Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League game against Celtic. Throughout the match, debaters appeared commenting on the moves – without the images to the subscribers –, while there was a GC in the upper left corner of the screen, with the timer and the score of the duel. - Advertisement - Real Madrid TV can be viewed at no additional cost by users of the operator. This means that those who have the company’s basic packages – either the monthly one, for R$79.90 a month, or the annual one, which costs R$799 a year – can watch the international sports channel. YouTube is updated for iOS for the first time since Apple’s privacy changes

It is worth remembering that DirecTV GO had already launched DSports a few months ago, its proprietary sports broadcaster dedicated to showing events such as the Brasileirão Série C, the MMA PFL, cycling and motorsport competitions. The streaming TV operator can be accessed through its official website, on Smart TVs, connected devices or through the mobile app. In the latter case, the download is available at the links located on the card below the text. Did you like the arrival of another sports channel to DirecTV GO? Interact with us!

