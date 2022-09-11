Qualcomm advances 5G SA connectivity in partnerships with NTT DOCOMO and ZTE

During the last week, Qualcomm announced news regarding 5G SA – the so-called “pure” 5G – through with the companies NTT and ZTE. In the case of the first, there was the launch at the end of August of the first commercial 5G network standalone in the world, so that smartphones use frequencies in medium bands (sub-6 GHz) and millimeter waves (mmWave) at the same time – what became known as 5G NR Dual Connectivity (NR-DC).

Thus, users of specific cell phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform – such as the Sharp AQUOS R7, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Sony Xperia 1 IV models – with the Snapdragon X65 5G modem will be able to reach download rates of up to 4.9 Gbps and uploads up to 1.1 Gbps. - Advertisement - Users of the four mentioned devices will be able to access services in congested areas. Examples include large stations, terminals, event venues, stadiums and commercial facilities.

Partnership with ZTE

Qualcomm and ZTE still introduced the 5G connection mmWave Standalone fastest in the world. The feat was made possible by showing a maximum rate of almost 7 Gbps for the downlink and 2.1 Gbps for the uplink, in the 26 GHz band and in the DSUUU frame structure, respectively. These milestones took place on the Desarm-RF Snapdragon X70 5G system mobile test platform. It was connected to the infrastructure present in ZTE’s Shanghai laboratory, with a downlink of 4×200 MHz and uplink bandwidths of 2×200 MHz.