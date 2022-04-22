Tech News

Twitter will recommend third-party applications within the platform

By: Brian Adam

Twitter is conducting a new experiment in a change of strategy for developers in order to improve the user experience.

If the tools found on the platform are not enough to manage the experience within the social network, users can opt for third-party applications recommended by Twitter.

Twitter will promote third-party tools to improve user experience

As TC mentions, Twitter will start recommending or promoting third-party apps directly on the platform. Of course, as long as the applications are useful to improve the user experience.

So in this test only a group of selected developers will participate. An initiative that comes hand in hand with other proposals that have only been going on for a few months: Twitter Toolbox. Twitter’s online hub that highlights measurement, safety, and expression tools.

At this early stage, this experiment will highlight the apps that are included in the Twitter Toolbox. How will this new dynamic work? For example, when a user uses the block option to protect themselves from harassment, Twitter will suggest that they consider a series of apps or web services that can provide a higher level of security.

That is, if the tools provided by Twitter are not enough to stop spam or harassment, the user can resort to third-party tools. And to make it easier for you, Twitter will suggest a number of options right on the platform.

For example, some third-party apps that make it into Twitter’s recommendations are Block Party, Moderate, and Bodyguard. The first app automatically blocks accounts that can be sources of harassment, the second features AI-based moderation tools, and the third analyzes comments in real time to moderate them and remove spam or harassing comments.

Previous articleGoogle Meet adds more options to schedule work meetings
Brian Adam
