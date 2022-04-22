Tech News

Google Meet adds more options to schedule work meetings

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Google Meet is adding new tools that will make it easier for teams to schedule work meetings.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

While Meet already allows hosts to set up some details before starting a scheduled meeting, there are still a number of areas for improvement, as seen in the latest update released by the Google team.

Read:

Sleeping is very important to associate emotions with our memories

Google Meet adds new options to start meetings without problems

Google Meet is being updated with a number of new options. For example, Meet now allows hosts to name co-hosts before the meeting starts. In this way, the entire team that deals with moderating the meeting will already be organized before the meeting begins.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

And on the other hand, the rest of the team or the audience will not have to wait for the typical first few minutes of everyone getting organized for the meeting to begin. So once the scheduled time is met, the meeting can start quickly without unforeseen events.

On the other hand, hosts will also be able to enable security features before guests enter the room. So, for example, they can activate the chat lock without having to wait for the video call to start.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

That is, hosts will have the ability to assign co-hosts and activate moderation tools before any meeting. A series of options that are complemented by all the functions that allow you to schedule a meeting on the calendar.

As mentioned by the Google team, the update that allows you to configure moderation tools will be available for Google Workspace, G Suite Basic and Business customers and users with personal accounts.

Read:

Facebook Gaming Expands Its Cloud Gaming With Ubisoft

And as for the possibility of assigning a co-host before the meeting starts, it will only be available for some of the plans offered by Google. You can review this information in Google Workspace Updates.

Previous articleNetflix makes it easy to find series and movies on your TV
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Netflix makes it easy to find series and movies on your TV

We've had a lot of headlines dedicated to Netflix these past few days. Not only did they...
Tech News

Twitter could be very expensive for Elon Musk

Elon Musk's plans to take control of Twitter seem to be moving forward. And it is that...
Android

Android TV says goodbye to Real Racing 3: its best racing game will soon be out

Just over six years is how long the popular racing game has lasted Real Racing 3...
Tech News

Netflix adds a new category hub

That Netflix faces a complicated situation, at least in the short term, is something that is not lost...