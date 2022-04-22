Google Meet adds more options to schedule work meetings

Google Meet is adding new tools that will make it easier for teams to schedule work meetings.

While Meet already allows hosts to set up some details before starting a scheduled meeting, there are still a number of areas for improvement, as seen in the latest update released by the Google team.

Google Meet adds new options to start meetings without problems

Google Meet is being updated with a number of new options. For example, Meet now allows hosts to name co-hosts before the meeting starts. In this way, the entire team that deals with moderating the meeting will already be organized before the meeting begins.

And on the other hand, the rest of the team or the audience will not have to wait for the typical first few minutes of everyone getting organized for the meeting to begin. So once the scheduled time is met, the meeting can start quickly without unforeseen events.

On the other hand, hosts will also be able to enable security features before guests enter the room. So, for example, they can activate the chat lock without having to wait for the video call to start.

That is, hosts will have the ability to assign co-hosts and activate moderation tools before any meeting. A series of options that are complemented by all the functions that allow you to schedule a meeting on the calendar.

As mentioned by the Google team, the update that allows you to configure moderation tools will be available for Google Workspace, G Suite Basic and Business customers and users with personal accounts.

And as for the possibility of assigning a co-host before the meeting starts, it will only be available for some of the plans offered by Google. You can review this information in Google Workspace Updates.