What can I do if my power has gone out?

do The light has gone out and you don’t know what to do ? In Earn Zone We want to help you when for one reason or another the power goes out without warning and you don’t know how to act.

In Gain Energylow cost electricity company, we tell you what to do if the power goes out. If you want to know the reasons why it happens and how to solve them, in this article you will have the answer. ¡Let's start! The light has gone out, what do I do? There are several reasons why the power may go out. Next, we will name those most common cases and how to solve them: The electricity has gone out due to an incident or improvement in the network: This situation can occur occasionally throughout the year. Rain and other intense meteorological phenomena can cause damage or breakdowns in the electrical network that cause a power outage.

It is also possible that the distributor is carrying out actions to improve the installation. In both cases, the blackout usually affects larger areas, such as an entire neighborhood, and not just your house.

The solution in these cases is to contact your distributor to ask if they have detected any problems in your area. In the event that you have contracted the electricity rates of Gana Energía, you can contact our customer service where we will explain what you can do in these cases.

suspicious behavior

Maybe after a very clear illicit behavior by the userthe distributor (not your electric company) cuts off your power.

But don’t worry, if you haven’t tampered with the installation by making a direct hitch without a contract, supply bypasses, etc. you can contact your distributor to provide the necessary information to rectify the penalty. In this image, we show you which is your distributor based on your area.

My electricity has been cut off for non-payment.

If your electricity is cut off due to non-payment of bills, the electricity company or marketer will be the one to order the cessation of supply and the distributor will be the one to execute the cut. In any case, the company must notify you before doing so.

Can you cut my light?

First of all, it is important to know if it is legal for your electricity supply to be suspended. According to article 52 of Law 24/2013, there are the following groups of protected consumers:

Users of the Electricity Social Bonus or Last Resort Rate (TUR): If you prove that you are cared for by social services because you are in a situation of risk of social exclusion, they cannot cut off your electricity. Unpaid user Holder of the Electricity Social Bonus: When in your family unit there is at least one minor under 16 years of age or a member in a dependency situation of Grade II or Grade II or disability greater than 33%, they cannot cut off your electricity. Dependent housing supply for medical reasons: If there is medical evidence that the electricity in the building is necessary to keep a person alive, they cannot cut off your electricity. Public infrastructures of maximum need: electricity cannot be cut for public lighting, water supplies, prisons, public transport, hospitals, etc.

