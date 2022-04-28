Twitch could reduce the income streamers receive from subscriptions

Twitch may be considering changing the monetization system it’s offering streamers as a strategy to improve long-term earnings.

Although the structure that they would implement is not defined, it is already being anticipated that it could bring some negative consequences to streamers, since revenue from subscriptions would be reduced. We tell you what it is.

Twitch is considering reducing the percentage of revenue from subscriptions

As mentioned in Bloomberg, Twitch could be considering different proposals to restructure the monetization system. One of them would have to do with the % revenue share for subscriptions.

For example, Twitch currently gives streamers 70% of revenue from tier 3 subscriptions, but with the new structure, it could be 50%. That is, they would be in equal parts. A dynamic that would also be carried over to the rest of the subscription levels.

Another possibility you might be considering is offering different payout levels that will depend on a number of requirements for your category. Or there may be more incentives for streamers to run more ads.

So streamers could see a drop in subscription revenue percentage. A change that would not sit well with the most important streamers on the platform. But perhaps this leads to Twitch also making certain concessions to keep content creators interested. For example, you could remove exclusivity restrictions so streamers can stream on other platforms, like YouTube or Facebook Gaming.

Twitch has not given any comment on this, so there is still no certainty that these changes will be implemented on the platform in the near future. We will have to wait until there is official information to find out the new strategy that Twitch plans to implement to increase its profits in the long term.