WhatsApp for Windows adds an option that will make it easier for you to answer chats

The beta version of WhatsApp for Windows 10 and 11 is getting a handy little feature.

So if you are one of those who catch up with WhatsApp chats when they are in front of the computer, this update will be practical for you.

WhatsApp Beta for Windows allows you to filter chats

If you use the UWP version of WhatsApp for Windows, you will find an interesting novelty that will make it easier for you to find the content you are looking for in just a few clicks. Yes, a new dynamic that allows you to filter the chats taking into account different criteria.

For example, you can filter the chats so that WhatsApp shows you only those that you still have to read. So instead of wasting time looking through the chats one by one until we find the unread ones, we can view them with a simple click. A practical option to catch up when you open WhatsApp from the computer.

You can also filter chats by scheduled contacts, unsaved contacts or groups. You will find this new function on the left side of the “Chats” section. Just by displaying the menu you will find “Filter chats by…” with all the options that we mentioned before.

And of course, you can always continue to use the search engine to search for a specific chat. Or use the “Highlight messages” option so you don’t lose those you always want to have in view.

If you want to try this new option of the UWP version of WhatsApp for Windows 10 and 11, remember that you have to search for “WhatsApp Beta” and download it from the Microsoft Store. Unlike the other beta versions of WhatsApp, you will not have to take any extra action to participate in the program.

You just install it on your PC from the Microsoft Store, and follow the same steps that you already implement when you want to connect from the desktop version or the web version of WhatsApp.