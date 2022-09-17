TudoGames: 10 open world games to adventure for months!

With the evolution of technology, video have brought considerable advances in the experience, allowing for greater longevity. Open world titles have greater scope and have won the hearts of gamers for their immersive and lasting experience. Whenever players opt for an open-world , they know what they’ll find: tons of quests, extra activities, curious characters to interact with, and a massive map ready to explore.

Investing time and money in open world games can be a great idea, as the titles will provide fun for a long time, reaching up to hundreds of hours of content, but at an interesting price.

If you have played some of the titles on the list or have any recommendations, leave your comment at the end of the article!

10 – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Release date of: 01/09/2015

01/09/2015 Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC Created by legendary director Hideo Kojima, Metal Gear has won over a legion of fans and revolutionized the industry with its cinematic action, complex storytelling and innovative gameplay focused on stealth. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain has as its main novelty the addition of the open world, offering ways for players to take advantage of the scenario to complete missions with equipment the way they want, in addition to the gigantic map full of hidden secrets.

9 – Far Cry 6

Release date of: 10/06/2021

10/06/2021 Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC - Advertisement - One of Ubisoft’s biggest franchises, Far Cry is known for taking players on adventures to idyllic locations filled with armed armies, iconic villains and frenetic action. Far Cry 6 puts the player on the fictional Cuba-inspired island of Yara as guerrilla Dani Rojas to take on the regime of insane dictator Anton Castillo. With several vehicles, a robust arsenal of weapons and unusual secondary activities, such as a cockfight, the title is a great option for those who want to have fun with lots of action.

8 – Dying Light 2

Release date of: 04/02/2022

04/02/2022 Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch The title sequel that brought zombies and parkour back with an open world even better than its predecessor. It puts the player in the role of survivor Aiden on a desperate search for his missing sister in a city overrun by the Infected. - Advertisement - The great asset of Dying Light 2 is its open world full of activities, secrets and creatures ready to kill you, in addition to parkour allowing you to explore the city in a free and electrifying way. Although the story does not have so much freedom, it is competent and leaves players curious for a sequel.

7 – Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Release date of: 11/10/2020

11/10/2020 Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC Every last game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise has had excellent open worlds, but Valhalla is one of the best action games out there. Using the novelties of Origins and Odyssey, the title improves the formula to deliver an immersive experience with dozens of hours. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla takes the player to the Viking age in the role of Eivor, who arrives in England looking for a new home for his clan. You will build your settlement, make friends, forge alliances, dabble in politics, plunder villages, face different enemies and seek hidden treasures like a good adventurer.

6 – Elden Ring

Release date of: 02/25/2022

02/25/2022 Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC Although many highlight Elden Ring’s fabulous and complex combat, they forget about its main highlight: the open world. A good adventure game needs to make the player wonder what’s beyond what can be seen, something From Software’s latest title does masterfully. Google renews smartphone search: here are the innovations introduced Inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Elden Ring gives subtle signals as to where the player should go, but leaves it completely up to you which way you want to go. There are numerous dungeons, inhospitable landscapes, monstrous creatures and exciting boss fights that make it a memorable adventure.

5 – Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Release date of: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC and Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC and Nintendo Switch Platforms: 11/11/2011 Despite being the oldest title on this list, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim hasn’t received so many re-releases for nothing. The game brings Bethesda very well inspired by the fifth title in the franchise that enchanted RPG fans for its freedom and open world with so many places to be visited that you will get lost, giving a unique sense of adventure. With an interesting plot, Skyrim leaves the player completely free to explore anywhere and be whoever he wants, be it a humble farmer with his family or a dark warrior who just wants to eliminate everyone who gets in his way. With the addition of mods for consoles, it is possible to transform the game into an even greater adventure that will yield hundreds of hours of fun.

4 – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Release date of: 03/03/2017

03/03/2017 Platforms: Wii U and Nintendo Switch One of Nintendo’s most traditional series, The Legend of Zelda has always been concerned with delivering remarkable adventures in mysterious worlds under the control of the hero Link. However, Breath of the Wild took that goal too seriously to become one of the best video RPGs in history, with an open world that lets you go almost anywhere on the map that is in your line of sight. With little information available, the player will have to conduct the adventure the way he wants, find out what to do and how to complete his mission: defeat the fearsome Ganon. There is so much freedom that you can explore the map and get stronger to face the boss fully prepared or once the adventure starts, run straight to the castle with a stick and try your luck.

3 – Grand Theft Auto V

Release date of: 09/17/2013

09/17/2013 Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC It’s no use turning up your nose to see GTA V on this list, after all its success was so great that to this day it appears on the list of best selling games. The amount of activities in its open world is impressive, especially when we remember that it was released in the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 generation, representing a technical milestone for the industry. The player will be able to drive through the sunny streets of Los Santos, enjoy nightclubs, hunt animals, chase a serial killer, evade the police or embody a maniac and go out shooting everything that moves and put the army to hunt him… The list of possibilities is extensive and dozens of hours will not be enough to see everything the title offers.

2 – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Release date of: 05/18/2015

05/18/2015 Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch CD Projekt Red’s open-world adventure won critics and audiences alike, winning the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2015, the award dubbed the “Oscars of Video Games”. The recognition is deserved, as the title is fantastic and has delivered one of the most inspired productions of recent years that deserves to be played. The adventure brings the wizard Geralt of Rivia, a mercenary specialized in hunting monsters, on a journey with an incredible story, memorable battles, unique characters and a choice system that makes it practically impossible to predict what the consequences of your actions will be. With numerous updates and extra content over the years, its immersive open world makes it perfect for anyone who wants a long-lasting experience.

1 – Red Dead Redemption 2