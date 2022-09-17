Minister of Finance: Lindner calls on young climate protectors to train in crafts

Increasing energy prices are not only affecting trade. continues to push for longer operation of the nuclear power plants. He has a council for young activists.

Federal Minister of Christian Lindner has called on young climate activists to train in trades. “You can not only demonstrate for climate protection, you also have to assemble and install climate protection,” he said on Saturday, the day of the craft, at the master’s ceremony of the Dresden Chamber of Crafts. In his opinion, there is a lot of talk in Germany about climate protection and the energy transition. “But when it comes to doing, we lack those who want to become doers.” More young people are therefore needed to take up a trade.

“Great Careers and Opportunities”

The FDP politician emphasized that climate protection is a question of human survival. There are great careers and opportunities for Germany here. There are great opportunities for growth, for example with regard to solar, heat pumps and highly efficient buildings. On the other hand, the problem of global warming cannot be solved with waivers and bans, said Lindner.

“The trade embodies the best virtues of our social market economy,” he praised, specifically addressing performance, loyalty to the location and responsibility for the next generation. He himself comes from a family of craftsmen: “I grew up in a bakery.”

Change of course in the face of “exploding prices”

In view of the energy crisis, Lindner once again spoke out in favor of keeping all existing capacities connected to the grid. It is the wrong time to get out of coal and not to declare that “safe, climate-neutral nuclear power plants” are to be taken off the grid early next year. “We need them longer, at least until 2024.” Everything must be done to push energy prices down. That is more important than new aid or subsidies. “Social peace and our economic development are threatened by rising energy costs,” warned Lindner.

The President of the Dresden Chamber of Crafts, Jörg Dittrich, called for a change of course in view of “exploding prices”. The aim must be to produce more energy in Germany. However, the trade is not afraid: “We can deal with crises,” emphasized Dittrich. “However, the effects of the war show us that freedom and prosperity in Germany are not set in stone.”

diversity of crafts

According to the chamber, 286 men and women received their master craftsman’s certificates at the celebration. The youngest new master is a 20-year-old bricklayer and concrete worker, the oldest a 57-year-old building cleaner.

According to the information, the Day of Crafts has always been held on the third Saturday in September since 2011. The nationwide day of action is intended to draw attention to the performance and diversity of the trades.



