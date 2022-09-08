Trust Taxon Review: Enjoying a quality webcam doesn’t have to be expensive

- Advertisement - have one webcam on a laptop is not currently an easy task. It is the great forgotten of the improvements achieved by laptops, better or worse, high-end or entry-level, over the generations. The Trust Taxon It is one of the most interesting webcams on the market if we want to complement our equipment with a webcam with which to achieve a quality of

A versatile design (and with privacy protection)

Except in very exceptional cases, the design of the webcam coming out of the input range area is not too varied. The Trust Taxon It is therefore very recognizable as a webcam, something that benefits it in terms of possibilities of use.

T-shaped design and tripod compatibility gives the webcam complete versatility even outside the laptop frame

- Advertisement -

Is trust 2k webcam supports quick and secure placement on both laptop screens and computer monitors, even if they are of a considered thickness.

Its front support profile is short, which means that, except in very specific cases of screens or monitors with almost no frames, it does not interfere with the visibility of the screen. All support points with the frame of the screen have rubber coating to secure its position, something that it achieves perfectly: once placed and adjusted, it remains completely stable. Its weight is about 120 grams as a whole and when we place it on the table it remains perfectly stable with its clamp design.

The Trust Taxon includes a 1/4″ thread, which we can find in the tripods, which gives us a lot of flexibility of use. In addition, it admits, even once placed, the full side twist (up to 360 degrees) as well as its folding. The two movements are easy to perform and stable with the chosen angle.

One last detail at the design level is found in the mechanical lens shutter, with which we get instant privacy and security. Nevertheless, blocking is only done at the image level and the interlocutor can still hear us if we speak.

Commissioning and compatibility

- Advertisement -

The simplicity that we always look for when managing new peripherals is taken to the highest level with this 2k webcam. Trust is somewhat confused regarding compatibility because although it announces that it is compatible with Windows, Mac and ChromeOS, in the FAQ section the manufacturer already warns us that we are dealing with a model that has been designed mainly for use in Windows.

With no drivers to download, Trust Taxon is compatible with Windows and Mac but specially designed for the Redmond operating system

It is true that, if we are going to use the Trust Taxon with Windows (we have tested with WIndows 10 and 11), the commissioning and configuration is instant: We connect it to the USB-A port and it is ready to work. There is no CD in the box and no drivers to download.

The Mac compatibility We have also tested it, being recognized by the system without problem and without installing anything.

- Advertisement -

As for the software, here there are no news or contributions from the manufacturer Trust. There is no native application neither for the use of it nor for its minimum configuration.

In a high range, having software to manage the webcam seems to us something that should not be missing

Everything is in the hands of the applications with which we use the Trust 2K webcam and its native options. In our test, with Meet, Skype, Zoom and OBS, the operation of the Trust Taxon it has been perfect.

Very good image quality for the price

The Trust Taxon is a glass lens webcam that boasts a recording of 2k video (2560×1440 pixels) at 30fps. It has autofocus, a 92-degree viewing angle and automatic white balance, but it does not include improvements from other high-end cameras such as face tracking or the possibility that the video, although of lower resolution, would support the rate of 60 fps This option, for video calls or even video recordings to broadcast streaming content, is more interesting than just high resolution. Yes, it is compatible with 720 or 1080p resolution if we prefer.

The viewing angle and good image quality make up for only supporting 30fps video

In search of a little more versatility, the viewing angle of this Trust Taxon is quite large. The 92 degrees means that several people are the ones who can be in the center of the action, but on the contrary, a single person has enough space around them to fill in the case of a more common video call or recording. If you look at it on the bright side, this wide viewing angle It allows you to create an environment and make it part of your video.

As for the approach, it only supports operation in automatic mode, as we have anticipated. Without being the camera with the fastest adjustment of this type on the market, it responds in an acceptable way when it comes to putting ourselves back in the focus of the action if we have changed our position.

The image quality we get with this Trust Taxon depends on the light conditions. Its best battlefield is the stage with abundant natural light, where the 2k resolution can shine and we also get a very good interpretation of colors.

In other situations, for example with artificial light that is not based on a single weak light source, the Trust Taxon also achieves good results and quite naturalness. When the light is scarce, the quality logically declines but it is still a video image that corresponds perfectly to what we are paying for the product.

The webcam is connected to the computer via a USB 2.0 port, with a cable that is just over a meter and a half long, more than enough for other uses but a bit messy if you only aspire to connect it to a laptop. It does not have its own lighting included but it does have an LED that tells us when it is activewhich is always appreciated.

In the sound section, this Trust Taxon has dual speakers with a sensitivity of 56 dB and omnidirectional type. The sound that it is capable of capturing is clear and balanced for even formal video calls, with very good quality perception of the interlocutor, and also valid for recordings where we cannot invest more money.

Trust Taxon, Xataka’s opinion

If one aspires to get something out of a webcam beyond a sporadic call, the vast majority of laptops and monitors require an independent peripheral.

Unless you require cutting-edge features, especially in terms of configuration possibilities and streaming profiles, a webcam like the Trust Taxon It more than meets the needs in the domestic and general professional field. It does so because of its versatility in terms of design and image quality, although with the absence of its own software and video at 60 fps to round off the experience at a very good price.