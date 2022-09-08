HyperX celebrates 20 years with special discounts

Before the existence of the iPad, Call of Duty and even Instagram, was already present in the lives of gamers. The team at HP Inc. is about to turn 20 years old and, as part of the celebrations, it carries out a series of actions and offers for the next three months, including of up to 65% at partner retailers and activations on social networks.

HyperX will host several online and offline events through October, such as social media takeovers, global birthday parties and discount marathons with dates and products tailored to each participating country and retailers. More details about the actions will be revealed in the future through the brand’s social networks.

HyperX’s anniversary celebrations kicked off at this year’s Gamescom, where the brand launched its first gaming monitors, the HyperX Armada 25 and HyperX Armada 27. The new product line promises to deliver higher resolutions, focused on smoother gameplay experiences. immersive

Europeian consumers can enjoy discounts of up to 65% on HyperX products, among September 6th and 30th, in the e-commerces of Amazon, Casa Bahia, Fujioka, Ibyte, Kabum, Kalunga, Magalu, Submarino and Terabyte. Among the highlights of the promotions are the Alloy Core RGB mechanical keyboards, the Cloud Chat PS4 and Xbox headsets and the SoloCast microphone.