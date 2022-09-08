Kingston NV2, an entry-level SSD to PCIe Gen4

- Advertisement -

NV2 is the new solid state drive from the Californian manufacturer. It will replace the NV1 as the - range of PCIe SSDs and comes with a fundamental change, the jump to Gen4.

Although the future of SSDs goes through the news that will arrive for PCIe Gen5, their deployment will be very gradual since they will need the new Intel motherboards (Alder Lake-Raptor Lake) or the new AMD platform.

But there are still millions of older boards with SATA SSDs and even hard drives. That’s where this Kingston NV2 comes in, a presumably very cheap SSD, which comes to update both desktops and laptops.

It is a model with standard format M.2 2280 that connects to a PCIe Gen 4 x4 port. use a design single sided, meaning you only put chips on one side of the SSD. This makes it possible to reduce its thickness, consumption and heat generation, which is high in this type of solution. It does not include a heatsink as standard, although you probably do not need it.

The company does not mention the controller + NAND flash combination it uses, but it is likely to be a Phison E19T controller along with 3D QLC NAND flash memories. Kingston promises data transfer speeds at 3,000 / 1,300 Mbytes per second sequential read/write. Very low for the top of the Gen4 that reach 7 GB / s, although we repeat it is intended for the entry range.

The Kingston NV2 is marketed in storage capacities of 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Their endurance rating is estimated at 640 TBW (Tbytes Written) for the highest capacity drive and they will come with a three-year warranty. No sale price has been provided, but they should be launched at a fairly contained price because there are much faster units on the market.