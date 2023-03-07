TQG by Karol G and Shakira is the most listened to song for a day on Spotify

The Colombian women Carol G. released their fourth album tomorrow will be nice” in Spotifyin which according to the company the song “TQG” was the most streamed single on the app.

During its release day, the paisa single with the barranquillera Shakirabroke the record for the most streamed song in the history of Spotify in Colombia for a single day.

Currently, the hit also occupies second place on the platform’s global chart and is in first place in countries like Colombia, Chile, Spain, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru and the Dominican Republic.

Likewise, the reproduction platform indicated that the singer has more than 30 million monthly listeners on the platform, reaching countries such as Mexico, United States and Spain.

According to data provided by Spotify, the songs with the most reproductions in Colombia have been, “PROVENCE”, “Cob”, “BICHOTA”, “China”, “MOMMY”, “THE MAKINON” and “Oh Lord!”, for which the paisa has led to the top of the charts, that is, the musical list in the application.

In 2022, according to the application, Karol G was the Latin female artist with the most views on the platform. Currently, she has more than 39 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The most searched of the artists

On the other hand, the search interest for Karol G in Colombia has increased by 300% in the last 7 days, making him the most wanted person in Colombia. Likewise, questions about Shakira increased by 200%, being her the second most wanted person in the country and in Latin America in Google.

During the last days “TQG” became the search that people carried out the most in Colombia, presenting an increase of 3,750% and the question with the greatest search interest during this week was “what does tqg mean?”, which presented an increase in searches of 5,000%.

Shakira’s most searched songs during the last week:

TQG Congratulations Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 Monotony she-wolf

Karol G’s most searched songs during the last week:

TQG your little glasses besties tomorrow will be nice gucci cloths

Most searched questions about Shakira during the last week:

What is the name of the new song by Shakira and Karol G? Where does Shakira currently live? How old is Shakira? How much does Shakira earn? What sign is Shakira?

Most searched questions about Karol G during the last week:

What is the new song by Shakira and Karol G? What neighborhood is Karol G from? Where is Carol G from? How old is Carol? How long did Karol G and Anuel last?

With this integration, which is already available, there will be no changes to existing playlists. (Spotifies)

Spotify’s “like” goes away

On the other hand, the music platform announced a change in the way playlists and songs that each user likes can be sorted, since it will remove the “I like” to integrate it with an existing one.

Until now, the music application had the heart icon as a way to show that content was one of the favorites and thus saved it in a production list called “songs i like” and a +, with which you could add a song to a specific playlist. But all this is going to change.

The platform will unify these two options with the aim of “creating a more intuitive experience”, to make it easier to “interact” with the music and podcasts that are there.