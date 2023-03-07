This device lets you kiss from a distance by feeling the lips of the partner

Distance is no longer an excuse for not enjoying love. In addition to a wide variety of applications to communicate and share time together, researchers created a device that is capable of pass on kisses thousands of kilometers.

At the University of Jiangsu province, in China, they developed this device that is attached to the cell phone so that one person can send a kiss to another, who through the same device connected to their phone will feel each of the sensations of that moment.

It may interest you: This free game uses artificial intelligence to conduct an orchestra

A kiss from afar

- Advertisement -

Jiang Zhongli, a Mechatronic Technology professional, is the creator of this project and his inspiration came from a personal experience in which he lived a long-distance relationship, feeling that absence of having his partner close.

“In college, I was in a long-distance relationship with my girlfriend, so we only contacted by phone. That is where the inspiration for this device originated,” said the person in charge of the device.

The operation of the device is simple. Through bluetooth the user connects it to his cell phone, then he must kiss the lips that are made of silicone and have sensors. These movements are taken to the device that the couple has, transmitting the pressure, the temperature, the movement of the other’s lips and the sounds they produce.

- Advertisement - With this device, users can feel the pressure and movements of each other’s lips.

It may interest you: The Pokémon game that captures creatures while we sleep

This process is done through an application, where you can start a video call so that the interaction is much more complete.

- Advertisement -

The platform not only allows meetings between already established couples, but users can find unknown people interested in living an experience of this type and pairing anonymously. The process will start as a normal chat, but if there is compatibility, both can ask to send kisses using the device.

It may interest you: Apple virtual reality glasses will let you write in the air

Another feature is that anyone can upload their kisses to the system and another user will have the option of downloading them to feel and test that sensation.

At the moment the device is only being marketed in Asia, with a price of 40 dollars, but its creator hopes that given the mass it has had, he can take it to more places.

Zhongli also said that in 2019 he patented his idea, but that the license ends in 2023, so he hopes someone is interested in taking his concept and improving it.

It may interest you: MWC Barcelona: this is the cell phone with the fastest charge in the world

With this device, users can feel the pressure and movements of each other’s lips.

They create an interactive masturbator

Another curious device that came out recently was the one developed by the company Sweet Tech, who created an interactive masturbator for men. his name is Handy and it is a base that moves a piece of rubber that recreates a penis from top to bottom.

The device is capable of hitting up to 600 strokes per minute, although users can tailor the experience to their liking, give control to someone else, or let the algorithm decide for them, all controlled through an application for mobile devices, which It does not need any registration by the users, so that the interaction remains anonymous.

In addition, it can be synchronized with videos, audios and games so that “what is seen or heard can be felt”.

The growth of this device, after having taken it to CES 2023, has allowed the platform to currently have 4,000 users every day, after recently selling more than 80,000 units.