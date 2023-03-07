Spotify says goodbye to the ‘Like’ button

announced a change in the way you can order playlists and the songs that each user likes, since it will eliminate the like button to integrate it with an existing one.

Until now, the music application had the heart icon as a way to show that content was one of the favorites and thus saved it in a production list called ‘Songs I like’, and another button, a + , with which you could add a song to a play list specific. But all this is going to change.

The platform confirmed that it will unify these two options with the aim of “creating a more intuitive experience”, to make it easier to “interact” with the music and podcasts that are there.

- Advertisement -

How the new button will work

To make this decision, Spotify He claims to have done some research that found that “updating the Plus (+) button helped save time and gave users the ability to add to multiple playlists at once.”

For this reason, the heart icon has been removed to work with the +, which will now have two functions:

– Touch it once: the current song will be saved in the ‘Favorite Songs’

- Advertisement -

– Press it again: all created playlists will appear and content can be added to one of them.

It may interest you: How to get the Spotify or Apple Music receipt that shows the most listened to songs

- Advertisement - With this integration, which is already available, there will be no changes to existing playlists. (Spotifies)

This tool will work the same for songs, podcast episodes, and entire albums. When the content is successfully marked, the icon will turn green.

“We found that saving songs and podcasts makes it more likely for users to listen to them again, which means more love for the artists or shows they’ve discovered,” the app said in a statement on its blog.

About the current playlists and the ‘Favorite Songs’ section, the platform assured that there will be no changes and everything that has been saved will still be there.

This change will begin rolling out “starting today and will be available to all Spotify users in the coming weeks,” initially on mobile devices. iOS and Android, so it was not confirmed when it will reach the desktop version and other platforms on which the app is available.

It may interest you: Spotify: how to know what my friends are listening to on their cell phone

Spotify DJ with artificial intelligence

The AI ​​continues to be integrated into different services, this time it reaches Spotify with a new tool that works like DJ, that mixes songs that the system considers as the ones that the user likes the most. In addition, he has an artificially generated but realistic-looking voice.

During the experience, you will hear details about each track and the artist who sings it, all narrated by the artificial intelligence.

It may interest you: “On repeat” is the new trend on Spotify to find out which songs are the most repeated

The virtual DJ will use the record users to create a custom mix that, unlike a list of reproduction default as those generated in wrapped or in the section weekly discoveryis updated daily to propose new songs.

The tone of voice that will be used is that of Xavier “X” Jernigan, head of Cultural Associations of Spotifyalthough it has already been indicated that the application will improve and expand the product to make it more diverse in terms of genre and tonality.