Top releases for PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation in September 2022

will be another interesting month, especially for 5 and Switch owners, bringing two heavyweight exclusives.

August was an interesting month in the games industry and it had heavy , such as the acclaimed Marvel’s Spider Man Remastered that arrived on PC, the reboot of the crazy franchise Saints Row and the indie that won the hearts of gamers, Cult of the Lambs. For more details on this month’s release, click here.

One of the highlights of the month is the release of the remake of The Last of Us Part I. Totally remade for PlayStation 5, Naughty Dog promises to deliver the definitive version of one of Sony’s greatest exclusives, retelling the story of Joel and Ellie in a world ravaged by a pandemic.

- Advertisement -

The other big hit of September is Splatoon 3, exclusive to Nintendo Switch that promises fun and exciting matches, especially with friends. For those who enjoy fighting, there will be JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, based on the anime of the same name. Sports fans will have NBA 2K23, the new chapter of the biggest basketball franchise today, and FIFA 23.

Check out the list of September’s top releases below: