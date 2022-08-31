Elon Musk tries to delay the trial with Twitter

- Advertisement -

As we told you at the time, Elon Musk’s aspirations regarding the holding of the against were that it be held in February of next year, and that it last ten days. Twitter, for its part, requested that the trial be held in September and that it last five days. And, as we told you at the time, Judge Kathaleen McCormick made a decision that we can qualify as a first success for Twitter, andpostponing the trial to the month of October, and determining that its duration will be five days.

Musk’s main (if not only) trump card in this trial to be able to get away with it is to be able to show that estimates of the number of fake accounts on the social network, which according to it do not reach 5% of the total, fall short, and that the real number is much higher. Proving something like this is very complex, and that is why his aspiration was that the trial not be held until next year, and that he still has not given up the possibility of winning some extra time.

- Advertisement -

Last week both parties had to deliver more documentation to the judge, but it was also made public Peiter Zatko’s complaint, former Twitter security chief, about security issues on the platform. Complaints, filed with the SEC, the Department of Justice, and the US Federal Trade Commission, accusing Twitter of gross negligence with regard to information security, in addition to asserting that the company encourages the creation and propagation of bots, minimizing the real information about their number.

tries to the trial with Twitter" >

This complaint, as we can imagine, has come as a godsend for Elon Musk and his legal team. And it is that, as we can read in Yahoo! Finance, as a result of Zatko’s complaint Musk’s legal team has requested that the trial be delayed a month from the date originally scheduled. A month that, according to what they say, they will use to «process» what was denounced by this former employee, and that it does seem to have a fairly direct relationship with respect to what Musk alleged to back down on the purchase operation.

Now the big question is whether Zatko could offer Musk, either directly or indirectly, information that proves what both parties denounce. If so, this could be the best news received by the billionaire in quite some time. However, we will have to wait to see if that additional month is finally granted or if, on the contrary, the dates do not move and, therefore, your legal team has to act even more quickly.