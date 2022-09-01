Blackpink and PUBG Mobile Win Virtual Shows Award at MTV Video Music Awards Metaverse

Update (08/31/2022) – GS

Last Sunday (28), MTV held another edition of the Video s, one of the most iconic awards in the music world. This year, the awards had a great novelty: the launch of a category dedicated to virtual shows in Metaverso. Amid contestants such as Ariana Grande, BTS, Justin Bieber and others, Korean group took home the award thanks to their virtual presentation in the PUBG game. ‘THE VIRTUAL’, which had 15.7 million views worldwide, featured virtual performances of Blackpink’s greatest hits and the premiere of a new special track ‘Ready For Love’, in-game. The music video was released as part of the partnership and has been viewed over 151 million times since its release. Huawei Watch GT2e offers all this data when you go cycling

- Advertisement - ‘Ready For Love’ transports the group members’ avatars to iconic locations in the PUBG Mobile universe such as the island of Erangel, the rainforest of Sanhok, the desert of Miramar, the icy tundra of Vikendi and a sea of ​​flowers in Livik. Familiar game elements such as airdrops, helmets, planes and bullets embellish the video to further immerse viewers in this experience.

So, what do you think of the award? Deserved victory?

Original text – 07/29/2022

MTV Video Music Awards creates award category for virtual shows in the Metaverse

The Metaverse concept has seen an explosion in popularity over the past year, with many companies turning their attention to creating virtual universes where people can perform actions that connect with life in the real world, Black Mirror style. In the world of video games, this concept is also getting more and more popular, with many developers taking their first steps in creating their virtual universes. Although Roblox is the best known in this sense, Fortnite was responsible for popularizing virtual shows with the presence of big stars like Travis Scott and Ariana Grande. - Advertisement - In view of the increase in popularity of these types of performances, MTV this week announced the creation of a new category at the Video Music Awards to reward the Metaverse’s virtual shows.

The Video Music Awards, also known as the VMAs, is one of the most important awards in the music world, hosting historic moments such as the iconic kiss between Britney Spears and Madonna, in addition to the embarrassing moment when Kanye West took the microphone from the hand of Taylor Swift as the singer gave her acceptance speech. In 2022, the award innovates by launching the new category “Best Performance in the Metaverse”. We saw the opportunity to highlight and honor some of the best and most impactful performances of their kind, as well as celebrate the artists who found creative ways to use these spaces.

- Advertisement - The 2022 nominees include Ariana Grande, BTS, Blackpink, Justin Bieber and many more. Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande – Fortnite

BLACKPINK The Virtual – PUBG Mobile

BTS – Minecraft/YouTube

Charli XCX – Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience – Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox