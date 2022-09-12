Tools for your organic garden at home

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

If you have decided that you want an , you need to know what you need so that it is well formed and obtain the best possible results.

An organic garden is one in which it is grown with natural materials such as fertilizer, compost and other similar ones, and in which no fertilizers or chemical products harmful to the environment are used.

The most important thing is to participate in the cultivation of the plants, observe their development and learn the different techniques with which the best harvests can be obtained. An organic garden is a great hobby, which allows us to enjoy what we like the most.

Where to buy the ?

- Advertisement -

An online store like GB The Green Brand is the ideal place to buy everything you need to establish an organic garden.

When choosing a store to buy tools, the main thing is the variety of products and customer service. These 2 aspects determine the customer’s comfort when buying.

A varied catalog is the best way to buy everything in one place, that way, expenses and the replacement of some elements can be better planned.

On the other hand, customer support is a must for newbies who still need advice, and also for experienced growers who need to solve specific problems and receive advice.

What is needed for an organic garden?

To know what is needed to create an organic garden, it is necessary to know if it is an outdoor or indoor crop.. You must also know what you are going to grow, since many factors depend on it.

indoor cultivation

If you want to make an organic garden indoors, it is essential to choose the right lighting. Low consumption LED bulbs are the best way to replace sunlight in the photosynthesis process of plants, since they are efficient and economical.

LED technology does not generate heat, which is very convenient for an indoor garden, since the temperature can be controlled with other accessories.

In addition to lighting an orchard in a closed space requires connections and electrical outlets, an air conditioning system, pots, substrate and a hydration system.

outdoor cultivation

Outdoor cultivation can be in pots or directly in the ground, according to that, different supplements will be needed.

If it is going to be planted directly in the ground, it is necessary to have an irrigation system, unless the garden is very small and it is watered by hand. Home irrigation systems are very easy to install. Most are made up of several hoses, with connectors and valves that are fixed to the ground, these are connected to a water intake. The most advisable thing is to install a programmer so that the irrigation is automatic.

Other items needed are shovels of different sizes and shapes, hoes, rakes, wheelbarrows, baskets, pots, watering cans, pliers, tongs. and many others.

How to plan your organic garden?

Of course, any planning for an organic garden will depend on what is going to be grown, however, there are some basic aspects that must be considered in all cases.

The following are some of them to consider.

Determine the space

With modern cultivation techniques you can make an organic garden on a balcony, in a small room, in the kitchen or wherever you decide. Today it is possible to provide the crop with all the necessary conditions, artificially or naturally.

Although that space can be any, it is necessary to take it into account to plan the crop. A crop can be created anywhere, but the amount of the crop will be determined by that space.

If it is a closed site, you can take advantage of the air space with hooks and shelves, which allow you to organize the plants vertically and horizontally.. For this, it is necessary to ensure that the lighting reaches each plant, as well as hydration and air conditioning.

If it is a garden or a patio, in the same way you have to study the space and decide the position of each plant. It is best to organize the sectors according to the species and leave space to walk between them, and thus be able to attend to them.

decide the payment

Plants require nutritious soil to grow and thrive. Depending on the species, certain components may be needed for the soil, so it may be a good idea to consult an expert.

Organic gardens are characterized by using natural fertilizers, without chemical ingredients that can alter the plants. Natural fertilizers can be bought in specialized stores or can be prepared at home.

The most recommended natural fertilizer is compost.which can be prepared at home, using any soil to which vegetable remains must be added, for example, such as fruit and vegetable skins, leaf remains, etc.

Planning the crop

Each species has its development time and it is important to know its particular cycle, to know when to harvest and when to re-sow.

It is convenient to have the entire cultivation process documented, since this information can be very useful for future sowings. That is why you must have a record of purchases, the start dates of land preparation, cultivation, irrigation and everything related to the activity.

In addition to that, it is necessary to know the time that each of the activities takes: the adequacy of the land, the preparation of the seeds, the transplantation of the sprouts, the irrigation, the installation of the complements, etc.. All these actions require time, dedication and resources, which must be planned.

Having an appropriate space to store all the tools of the crop is also very important. In this way, you have all the accessories protected for when they are needed.

An organic garden is a great benefit for its owner, who will be able to enjoy products grown and harvested by himself, of great quality and respecting the environment.